Derby Barracks / DUI w/ Death Resulting
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
26A5003498
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION:
Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026
STREET: Newton Road
TOWN: Lowell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cheney Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Randy Lemieux II
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
INJURIES: None
VIOLATION: DUI with Death Resulting
PASSENGER: Maddison Hayden
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: RZR Side by Side
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor roof and passenger side
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/25/2026 at approximately 2223 hours Troopers from the
Vermont State Police Derby barracks, as well as the Lowell Fire Department and
Newport Ambulance Service, were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle
crash on Newton Road near Cheney Road in the Town of Lowell, VT. A side by side
was reported to have rolled over and a female occupant was severely injured.
Responders arriving on scene located a 2021 Polaris RZR side
by side overturned on the roadway. The operator, Randy Lemieux (04/07/1999) was
evaluated by Newport Ambulance Service and reported no injuries.
The passenger, Maddison Hayden, age 22 of Woodbury, VT, was
fatally injured in the roll over and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Troopers observed indicators of impairment while interacting
with Lemeiux and he was screened and arrested for suspicion of driving under
the influence. Lemeiux was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility
on $10,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Court. Lemeiux will
appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 6/26/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to a charge
of DUI with death resulting.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, and the
investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have any
information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or
leave a tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026 12:30PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to
confirm arraignment time.
Trooper
Logan Miller
Vermont
State Police
Troop A –
Derby Barracks
35
Crawford Road
Derby,
Vermont 05829
(802)
334-8881
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