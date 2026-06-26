Derby Barracks / DUI w/ Death Resulting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A5003498

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026

STREET: Newton Road

TOWN: Lowell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cheney Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Randy Lemieux II

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

INJURIES: None

VIOLATION: DUI with Death Resulting

PASSENGER: Maddison Hayden

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: RZR Side by Side

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor roof and passenger side

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/25/2026 at approximately 2223 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby barracks, as well as the Lowell Fire Department and Newport Ambulance Service, were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash on Newton Road near Cheney Road in the Town of Lowell, VT. A side by side was reported to have rolled over and a female occupant was severely injured.

Responders arriving on scene located a 2021 Polaris RZR side by side overturned on the roadway. The operator, Randy Lemieux (04/07/1999) was evaluated by Newport Ambulance Service and reported no injuries.

The passenger, Maddison Hayden, age 22 of Woodbury, VT, was fatally injured in the roll over and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Troopers observed indicators of impairment while interacting with Lemeiux and he was screened and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Lemeiux was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Court. Lemeiux will appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 6/26/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to a charge of DUI with death resulting.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have any information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or leave a tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/26/2026 12:30PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881