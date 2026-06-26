Rep. Jeter receives 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (June 26, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) received appointments to serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Courts and Criminal Code, the Probate Code Study Committee and Indiana Uniform Law Commission.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

"Indiana's courts play a vital role in ensuring justice is delivered fairly and efficiently in every community," Jeter said. "As chair of this interim study committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to thoughtfully review our judicial system and make recommendations that best serve Hoosiers and improve public safety."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.