Rep. Lopez recognizes OneZone Chamber with House District Declaration

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) (left) presents Jack Russell (center), president of the OneZone Chamber, with a House District Declaration for being named Chamber of the Year by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA), the highest honor awarded annually to a chamber of commerce in Indiana.

"Congratulations to the OneZone Chamber on earning this well-deserved honor," Lopez said. "A strong business community doesn't happen by accident, and OneZone has consistently demonstrated what it means to advocate for employers and our workforce, foster innovation, connect local leaders and create opportunities that strengthen Hamilton County's economy."

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State Rep. Danny Lopez (R-Carmel) represents House District 39,

which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

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