Rep. Lehman highlights new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 26, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) is highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help expand childcare access, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and support farmers and small businesses.

Lehman highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new co-authored by Lehman prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

"Hoosier farmers and small business owners should have the ability to sell their products without unnecessary and costly red tape," Lehman said. "This new law cuts the burdensome regulations, supports local businesses and increases access to fresh and affordable food."

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

A new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. Under this law, the credit can be used to help pay for related costs such as operating a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff. Local development commissions also have flexibility to support construction or expansion of childcare facilities to better meet demand.

House Enrolled Act 1303: Increasing Penalties for Child Predators

This new law creates a dedicated section in Indiana Code for child sexual abuse material offenses and adds a new crime for distribution of these materials, establishing harsher penalties for offenders.

"Ensuring the safety of Hoosier children must remain a top priority for the General Assembly," Lehman said. "House Enrolled Act 1303 adds additional safeguards to Indiana law by increasing penalties for offenders and improving the state's ability to investigate and prosecute these crimes."

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

A new law clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) represents House District 79,

which includes all of Adams County, and portions of Jay and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.