Tick Socks Makes Tick Prevention as Easy as Putting On Your Socks

Available in fun colors and patterns In sizes for kids and adults

Tick Socks launches a simpler way to protect against ticks: socks that repel them

The best protection is the one people will actually use.” — Marnie Shanahan

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tick prevention aisle is crowded with compromises. Permethrin sprays with intimidating instruction labels. Bulky gaiters that feel like overkill for everyday use. Sticky, strong-smelling topical repellents that require reapplication. Tick Socks is taking a different approach, creating soft, breathable socks for kids and adults alike with built-in, odorless tick protection that lasts through 70 washes.As tick populations continue to expand across the United States, so does concern around diseases transmitted by ticks, including Lyme disease, alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Powassan virus. Many of the ticks associated with these risks wait on low vegetation, transfer onto people as they brush past, then crawl upward in search of exposed skin. Tick Socks provide an effective and effortless layer of protection right where that transfer often happens: the ankles.Powered by Insect Shieldtechnology, Tick Socks use the same permethrin-based protection used to treat combat uniforms issued to U.S. Army soldiers. The EPA-registered treatment is bonded directly to the fabric fibers, providing invisible, odorless tick protection the whole family can wear.Tick prevention works best as a layered approach, but many layers rely on memory, timing, and consistent follow-through, leaving room for human error: reapplying repellent on exposed skin, treating clothing and gear with permethrin, and performing regular tick checks."The best protection is the one people will actually use," said Founder Marnie Shanahan. "There’s a gap between what health experts recommend and what families realistically do every day. Socks felt like the simplest and most effective way to close that gap."Available in sizes for both kids and adults, Tick Socks pair serious protection with playful style. Designs featuring woodland animals, mountain landscapes, bagels, donuts, and other colorful patterns help transform tick protection from a chore into something simple and fun. Tick Socks are available now in customizable four-pair packs at tick-socks.com.####ABOUT TICK SOCKSTick Socks is a direct-to-consumer brand focused on one thing: helping people repel ticks before they reach the skin. Powered by Insect Shieldtechnology, Tick Socks feature built-in permethrin protection designed to last through up to 70 washes.

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