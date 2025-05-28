Clutch Coffee Expands into Charleston with First of Two Grand Openings This Summer

Clutch Mt. Pleasant

Clutch expands with a Mount Pleasant location, bringing signature service, exclusive menu items, and community-focused giveaways

We’re not just here to serve great coffee, we’re here to invest in people, celebrate the local restaurant scene, and show up for the community” — Darren Spicer

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch Coffee, the beloved Carolinas drive-thru chain known for customer-centric service, community activism, and bold beverages, is headed to the Lowcountry with the grand opening of its first Charleston-area location in Mount Pleasant.To celebrate the Mount Pleasant debut, Clutch will kick off festivities by surprising deserving locals with 2,000+ free drinks. The drinks will be delivered to community organizations, educators, and frontline workers in the Mt Pleasant area. Clutch will then kick off soft launch activities on Thursday, May 29, and Friday, May 30 from 7am-6pm. The official Grand Opening on Saturday, May 31, will feature $2 medium drinks 8a-8p, custom Clutch cake pops, and a limited-time signature menu item: the Charleston Cheerwine Mocha, a refreshing tribute to Carolina’s own favorite soda. One lucky winner who downloads the Clutch Rewards App in advance will also be treated to a full month of free coffee!This is the first of two Charleston-area stores opening this quarter, with a second location launching nearby on July 26.​ “Charleston is such a vibrant community, and we’re thrilled to bring the Clutch experience to Mount Pleasant,” said Darren Spicer, Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re not just here to serve great coffee, we’re here to invest in people, celebrate the local restaurant scene, and show up for the community.”​ Spicer, recognized as a rising leader in the quick-service industry, has been featured in outlets like QSR Magazine and Fast Casual for his innovative approach to drive-thru coffee and customer experience. Under his leadership, Clutch Coffee has grown steadily, opening several locations across the Carolinas and winning over fans with its crowd-pleasing drinks and commitment to community causes.Located at 1173 SC-41, Mt Pleasant SC 29466, the new location will serve Clutch’s full lineup of handcrafted lattes & mochas,, infused energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and pastries, all delivered at lightning speed by an upbeat, people-first team.#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Voted Top 40/40 Hottest Start-up Fast Casual by QSR Magazine and Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program which gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com

