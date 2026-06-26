Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,608 in the last 365 days.

Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off Delivers Another $1 Million Top Prize

Eight $1 Million Top Prizes Remain 

JACKSON, MISS. – Another Mississippi Lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win after claiming a $1 million top prize on the $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased by an Alabaster, Alabama man at Keith’s Superstore #89 in Ocean Springs. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said purchasing a Millionaire Maker ticket along with Powerball and Mega Millions tickets has become part of a routine stop through Mississippi.

The player said the prize will be shared with family members, honoring an agreement they made long before the winning ticket was ever purchased.

The $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off game debuted in January 2026 and has already created one millionaire in the state. Following this latest claim, eight $1 million top prizes remain.

For more information about Mississippi Lottery games, winning numbers and promotions, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official App.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $489 million with an estimated cash value of $220.9 million Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $348 million, with an estimated cash value of $157.5 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $30.8 million with an estimated cash value of $13.94 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $205,000.

6.26.26

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off Delivers Another $1 Million Top Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.