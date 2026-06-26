Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off Delivers Another $1 Million Top Prize

Eight $1 Million Top Prizes Remain

JACKSON, MISS. – Another Mississippi Lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win after claiming a $1 million top prize on the $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased by an Alabaster, Alabama man at Keith’s Superstore #89 in Ocean Springs. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said purchasing a Millionaire Maker ticket along with Powerball and Mega Millions tickets has become part of a routine stop through Mississippi.

The player said the prize will be shared with family members, honoring an agreement they made long before the winning ticket was ever purchased.

The $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off game debuted in January 2026 and has already created one millionaire in the state. Following this latest claim, eight $1 million top prizes remain.

For more information about Mississippi Lottery games, winning numbers and promotions, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official App.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $489 million with an estimated cash value of $220.9 million Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $348 million, with an estimated cash value of $157.5 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $30.8 million with an estimated cash value of $13.94 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $205,000.

6.26.26