100% Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 26 - On 25 June, Slovenia celebrates Statehood Day. On this day in 1991, the Declaration of Independence of Slovenia and the Basic Constitutional Charter on the Sovereignty and Independence of the Republic of Slovenia were adopted, formally establishing Slovenia as an independent state.

This year, too, on the thirty-fifth anniversary of these events, we are finding out what has changed since then. During this period, Slovenia’s population has grown by 7%, and the number of persons in employment by 5%. Last year, GDP per capita was six times as high as when Slovenia gained independence. In the same comparison, five times as many tourist arrivals and four times as many overnight stays were recorded.

More at Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia