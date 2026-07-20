EU funding for the new Dr Mihajlo Rostohar Elementary School in Krško

SLOVENIA, July 20 - A new, modern elementary school for special needs students will be built in Krško, while the project will also contribute to the comprehensive renovation of part of the old town centre. In addition to new school facilities, a gym, and multipurpose spaces, the project includes the reconstruction of Bohoričeva ulica Street, improvements to access routes, the renovation of municipal and transportation infrastructure, and the redevelopment of Novi trg Square.

The project is implemented under Slovenia’s EU Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027 and will receive support from the European Regional Development Fund.

For the project, with a total value of €19,038,777.53, the European Regional Development Fund will contribute €231,601.18. The beneficiary of the funds is the Urban Municipality of Krško.