Prime Minister Janez Janša visits the Jožef Stefan Institute: Science is the foundation of Slovenia’s development and security

SLOVENIA, July 21 - During the visit, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Government aims to create an environment in which knowledge, research and innovation are among the country’s key development advantages. “There can be no Slovenian science without you,” he said, thanking the researchers and employees of the Institute for their contribution to Slovenia’s development and international recognition.

In discussions with the Director of the Institute, Professor Leon Cizelj, and the Institute’s team, particular attention was devoted to strategic areas of future development, including energy, artificial intelligence, societal resilience, critical materials and knowledge transfer to the economy.

The Prime Minister also visited the TRIGA research reactor, which is marking its 60th anniversary this year, and was briefed on plans to develop a new research reactor. The new facility would make an important contribution to the education and training of future generations of nuclear experts, research activities and support for Slovenia’s energy projects.

The Government recognises the importance of long-term investment in research infrastructure and is prepared to actively support strategic development projects that are professionally prepared, included among national development priorities and have clearly defined benefits for the country.

Particular attention will also be devoted to preparing Slovenian research institutions for the European Union’s next multiannual financial framework, with the aim of ensuring that Slovenia is successful in obtaining European funding for research and development.

The visit to the Jožef Stefan Institute confirms that the Prime Minister and the Government recognise science and research as key foundations of Slovenia’s long-term development, technological sovereignty, economic competitiveness and security.