Rocket Alumni Solutions Prioritizes Convenience, Usability, and Accessibility Across the Client Experience

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, a leading provider of touchscreen recognition software, continues to prioritize convenience, usability, and accessibility across its touchscreen recognition platform . Trusted by more than 1,500 organizations nationwide, Rocket helps schools, universities, athletic departments, associations, and community organizations create recognition displays that are easy to launch, easy to update, and easy for visitors to explore.Rocket Alumni Solutions is designed to make digital recognition simple for administrators, students, alumni, donors, families, and community members. The platform helps organizations turn awards, records, photos, videos, alumni stories, athletic history, donor recognition, and institutional milestones into a searchable touchscreen and online experience without adding unnecessary work for staff.Several Rocket features support a more convenient, usable, and accessible client experience:-White-Glove Data Entry: Rocket offers data import assistance and 24/7 customer support, helping clients organize and upload content without managing the full process alone.-Unlimited Data: Clients can include all relevant people, achievements, photos, videos, records, awards, and historical information without worrying about storage limits or content restrictions.-Text or Email to Add: Content can be submitted quickly by text or email, making it easier for staff, alumni, families, and community members to contribute updates.-Advanced Filter Options: Visitors can quickly search and browse by name, year, team, category, award, achievement, or other custom fields.-Pre-Made Templates: Clients can choose from more than 70 template options, making it simple to create a polished recognition display that matches their school, organization, or brand.-Plug-and-Play Setup: Rocket touchscreen displays are designed for simple installation. Clients can plug in the display, connect it to WiFi, and begin using the platform with minimal IT involvement.Rocket Alumni Solutions’ commitment to accessibility includes working toward WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standards, helping recognition hubs become more inclusive for students, alumni, donors, families, and community members.Rocket continues to release new product improvements consistently, helping clients expand what they can showcase over time. The platform is designed to grow with each organization, whether they are recognizing athletics, academics, arts, alumni, donors, veterans, scholarships, championships, records, or school history.Clients have praised Rocket Alumni Solutions for its easy-to-use interface, flexible design tools, and responsive customer support.Matt Buche, Vice President for Advancement at Lafayette Catholic School, said, “We researched several platforms and selected the Rocket team because of the ease of the user interface, end-user flexibility with the design, and responsiveness of the team. Multiple department heads have access to add material and it has been wonderful to see the creativity and stories come to life for so many things we would have never imagined.”For schools and organizations evaluating touchscreen recognition software, Rocket Alumni Solutions offers a platform built around convenience, usability, accessibility, flexibility, and long-term value. Rocket helps clients turn scattered history, records, photos, awards, and stories into an interactive recognition experience that is simple to manage and meaningful for the entire community.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions partners with more than 1,500 organizations, including professional associations, universities, public schools, private schools, and community organizations. Through interactive touchscreen recognition software, Rocket helps clients create digital Halls of Fame, awards displays, donor recognition walls, athletic history displays, alumni recognition displays, and community recognition hubs. The Rocket platform includes unlimited data, pre-built templates, multimedia support, plug-and-play setup, advanced filtering, online access, accessibility-focused design, and ongoing customer support. Rocket Alumni Solutions serves organizations of all sizes, from smaller schools with limited resources to large institutions seeking premium recognition experiences.

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