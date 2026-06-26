Versasec Accelerates Passkey Adoption with New vSEC:CMS Identity Authentication Server
EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, the leader in high-security credential management systems (CMS), today, announced with the release of vSEC:CMS 7.4 the launch of vSEC:CMS Identity, an advanced, multi-factor authentication server for vSEC:CMS and vSEC:CLOUD. This new release accelerates passkey adoption, helping modern enterprises close exposed security gaps by eliminating vulnerable passwords.
Designed for efficiency, vSEC:CMS Identity can be deployed on-premises, air-gapped, or within a private cloud. The flexible architecture ensures absolute data sovereignty, allowing organizations to maintain complete control over their security infrastructure without outsourcing trust to external cloud identity providers.
“By building upon the proven capabilities of vSEC:CMS, vSEC:CMS Identity ensures organizations can easily and securely extend their trusted credential management system into the realm of modern, passwordless web authentication,” said Anders Adolfsson, Product Manager at Versasec.
Key Innovations in vSEC:CMS 7.4
- Instant FIDO2 Passkey Issuance: The new authentication server integrates directly into existing vSEC:CMS deployments. During the initial credential issuance process, administrators can generate a device-bound FIDO2 passkey for immediate user authentication with vSEC:CMS Identity.
- Frictionless Hybrid Directory Orchestration: Organizations can now use their primary Active Directory account as the identity foundation to issue both PKI certificates and FIDO2 passkeys, while connecting directly to Azure Entra ID. This eliminates duplicate accounts and insecure workarounds.
- Short-Lived Temporary Domain Passwords: To maintain business continuity when a hardware token is misplaced, administrators can configure short-lived temporary passwords for Domain accounts in a controlled and auditable way when hardware token replacement is not possible.
- Extended Hardware Ecosystem Support: This update introduces full lifecycle management for the Yubico Security Key Enterprise Edition via YubiKey as a Service (YaaS).
Availability
The vSEC:CMS Identity authentication server comes included for customers utilizing vSEC:CMS Premium and vSEC:CLOUD. To learn more, visit https://versasec.com.
Gabriela Peralta
Designed for efficiency, vSEC:CMS Identity can be deployed on-premises, air-gapped, or within a private cloud. The flexible architecture ensures absolute data sovereignty, allowing organizations to maintain complete control over their security infrastructure without outsourcing trust to external cloud identity providers.
“By building upon the proven capabilities of vSEC:CMS, vSEC:CMS Identity ensures organizations can easily and securely extend their trusted credential management system into the realm of modern, passwordless web authentication,” said Anders Adolfsson, Product Manager at Versasec.
Key Innovations in vSEC:CMS 7.4
- Instant FIDO2 Passkey Issuance: The new authentication server integrates directly into existing vSEC:CMS deployments. During the initial credential issuance process, administrators can generate a device-bound FIDO2 passkey for immediate user authentication with vSEC:CMS Identity.
- Frictionless Hybrid Directory Orchestration: Organizations can now use their primary Active Directory account as the identity foundation to issue both PKI certificates and FIDO2 passkeys, while connecting directly to Azure Entra ID. This eliminates duplicate accounts and insecure workarounds.
- Short-Lived Temporary Domain Passwords: To maintain business continuity when a hardware token is misplaced, administrators can configure short-lived temporary passwords for Domain accounts in a controlled and auditable way when hardware token replacement is not possible.
- Extended Hardware Ecosystem Support: This update introduces full lifecycle management for the Yubico Security Key Enterprise Edition via YubiKey as a Service (YaaS).
Availability
The vSEC:CMS Identity authentication server comes included for customers utilizing vSEC:CMS Premium and vSEC:CLOUD. To learn more, visit https://versasec.com.
Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
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Versasec vSEC:CMS Identity: FIDO2 Enterprise Authentication
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