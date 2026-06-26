Versasec Accelerates Passkey Adoption with New vSEC:CMS Identity Authentication Server

Versasec Announces Authentication Server

Versasec Announces Authentication Server

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STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, the leader in high-security credential management systems (CMS), today, announced with the release of vSEC:CMS 7.4 the launch of vSEC:CMS Identity, an advanced, multi-factor authentication server for vSEC:CMS and vSEC:CLOUD. This new release accelerates passkey adoption, helping modern enterprises close exposed security gaps by eliminating vulnerable passwords.

Designed for efficiency, vSEC:CMS Identity can be deployed on-premises, air-gapped, or within a private cloud. The flexible architecture ensures absolute data sovereignty, allowing organizations to maintain complete control over their security infrastructure without outsourcing trust to external cloud identity providers.

“By building upon the proven capabilities of vSEC:CMS, vSEC:CMS Identity ensures organizations can easily and securely extend their trusted credential management system into the realm of modern, passwordless web authentication,” said Anders Adolfsson, Product Manager at Versasec.

Key Innovations in vSEC:CMS 7.4
- Instant FIDO2 Passkey Issuance: The new authentication server integrates directly into existing vSEC:CMS deployments. During the initial credential issuance process, administrators can generate a device-bound FIDO2 passkey for immediate user authentication with vSEC:CMS Identity.
- Frictionless Hybrid Directory Orchestration: Organizations can now use their primary Active Directory account as the identity foundation to issue both PKI certificates and FIDO2 passkeys, while connecting directly to Azure Entra ID. This eliminates duplicate accounts and insecure workarounds.
- Short-Lived Temporary Domain Passwords: To maintain business continuity when a hardware token is misplaced, administrators can configure short-lived temporary passwords for Domain accounts in a controlled and auditable way when hardware token replacement is not possible.
- Extended Hardware Ecosystem Support: This update introduces full lifecycle management for the Yubico Security Key Enterprise Edition via YubiKey as a Service (YaaS).

Availability
The vSEC:CMS Identity authentication server comes included for customers utilizing vSEC:CMS Premium and vSEC:CLOUD. To learn more, visit https://versasec.com.

Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
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Versasec vSEC:CMS Identity: FIDO2 Enterprise Authentication

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Gabriela Peralta
Versasec LLC
+1 855-655-6281
Company/Organization
Versasec AB
Kungsgatan 60, 1tr
Stockholm, 111 22
Sweden
+1 855-655-6281
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About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Versasec’s products help companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID, FIDO and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec’s products are available through our extensive reseller network.

Check out the Versasec blog here.

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