Versasec Accelerates High-Assurance MFA and Passkey Adoption with Yubico FIDO Pre-reg
EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec announced the integration of Yubico FIDO Pre-reg with Versasec vSEC:CMS and vSEC:CLOUD, enabling enterprises to enjoy full lifecycle management and streamline onboarding with delivery of pre-enrolled YubiKeys to end-users. This critical integration is designed to accelerate adoption and significantly raise the security of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and device-bound passkeys.
According to a multi-regional survey of SME IT leaders from JumpCloud 2024 IT Trends Report, a substantial 83% of organizations still rely on vulnerable password-based authentication for some IT resources. Furthermore, even in highly regulated industries like government entities, less than 20% of agencies currently deploy phishing-resistant hardware tokens, highlighting a critical security maturity gap that the combined Versasec and Yubico solution is designed to close.
“For enterprises, especially those in government or other highly regulated sectors, security and compliance cannot be managed through fragmented systems,” said Versasec Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Joakim Thorén. “By integrating with Yubico FIDO Pre-Reg and Versasec Credential Management we expand the management of the devices full lifecycle, enable more control and additional use cases such as PIV Certificates, and eliminate a massive operational burden. Organizations can now streamline the deployment of high-assurance credentials, ensuring they meet the strictest compliance mandates while simultaneously adopting the strongest phishing-resistant protection available today.”
This integration allows organizations to ship pre-registered FIDO credentials in YubiKeys directly from the credential management systems to the end-user, bypassing complex manual security logistics and delivering a streamlined, zero-touch workflow for both administrators and end-users. This capability drastically reduces the operational onboarding burden on IT teams, accelerating the transition to passwordless security.
“The integration of Yubico FIDO Pre-reg with Versasec is yet another example of the power, scalability and effectiveness of YubiKey pre-registration for enterprises globally,” said Albert Biketi, chief product and technology officer at Yubico. “By connecting our pre-registration capabilities directly to the vSEC:CMS for full lifecycle management, complex manual shipping and self-enrollment burdens are eliminated. Customers in highly regulated sectors can now accelerate their transition to high-assurance security, ensuring their users receive and activate their YubiKeys with a streamlined, zero-touch experience that drastically reduces IT costs and instantly raises their security posture globally.”
Streamlining High-Assurance Credential Deployment
The integration effectively solves the deployment and lifecycle management challenges associated with enterprise-wide, hardware-based authentication. System administrators are often forced to manage FIDO keys and PIV certificates using disparate systems and manual processes. This new capability centralizes all management functions, providing a single pane of glass for IT teams:
- Elimination of Double Shipping (Zero-Touch): Administrators can now automatically personalize and enroll YubiKeys with FIDO credentials, eliminating the internal logistics burden of receiving keys in-house, manually configuring them, and then re-shipping them to the end-user. By eliminating user self-enrollment, users are free to enjoy secure, passwordless access to their online accounts in minutes.
-Complete Lifecycle Control: The vSEC:CMS extends its robust credential management to cover the full YubiKey lifecycle, including remote issuance, renewal, PIN unblock, and instant revocation. This ensures IT teams can manage the full spectrum of YubiKey applications (both FIDO and PIV), guaranteeing compliance with standards like FIPS 201.
-Demonstrable ROI through Reduced Help-Desk Burden: By automating credential issuance and enabling easy self-service functionality for users, organizations can drastically reduce the number of password and token-related support tickets. This operational efficiency typically results in a 40-80% reduction in support costs for authentication issues, demonstrating immediate ROI (Source: FIDO Alliance/Industry Studies).
Availability
Yubico FIDO Pre-reg is available to all new and existing Versasec customers using vSEC:CMS and vSEC:CLOUD. This powerful capability, which centralizes and simplifies high-security PIV and FIDO deployments, is offered exclusively through Yubico’s YubiKey as a Service subscription service. Discover how this unique integration can accelerate your deployment by attending our joint webinar or scheduling a demo with a Versasec expert.
Gabriela Peralta
