Atlantic Employee Screening Launches AES QuickApp™ with Biometric Identity Verification

Atlantic Employee Screening Introduces Biometric Identity Verification Atlantic Employee Screening

New capability, powered by Cerebrum's vID™ technology, helps employers verify identities faster, reduce fraud, and improve workforce screening.

Organizations today need more than a background screening provider. They need a trusted workforce screening partner that combines innovative technology with exceptional service.” — Doug Avdellas, CEO

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Employee Screening ( AES ), a leading provider of workforce screening, employment background screening, identity verification, and drug testing solutions, today announced the availability of Cerebrum 's vID™ Biometric Identity Verification through the AES QuickApp™ platform. The new capability enables employers to securely verify a candidate's identity in minutes before the background screening process begins, helping organizations improve hiring accuracy, reduce identity fraud, support compliance initiatives, and create a faster, more secure hiring experience. The enhancement is available to Atlantic Employee Screening clients using the AES QuickApp™ platform and is designed to help organizations build more secure, efficient, and compliant hiring programs.As organizations continue hiring across remote, hybrid, and global workforces, verifying applicant identity has become an increasingly important part of an effective workforce screening program. By offering Cerebrum's vID™ biometric identity verification technology through the AES QuickApp™ platform, Atlantic Employee Screening helps employers confirm that the individual completing the application is the same person being screened. The result is greater confidence in the screening process, fewer data entry errors, and a more efficient hiring workflow.Using a smartphone, applicants simply scan a government issued photo ID and complete a secure facial biometric verification through Cerebrum's vID™ technology. The verification process typically takes less than two minutes and automatically populates the information required to initiate a background screening through the AES QuickApp™ platform, virtually eliminating manual data entry while accelerating the hiring process."Organizations today need more than a background screening provider. They need a trusted workforce screening partner that combines innovative technology with exceptional service," said Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening. "By making Cerebrum's vID™ biometric identity verification available through the AES QuickApp™ platform, while continuing to provide 100 percent live, U.S. based customer support and flexible service without long term contracts, we're giving employers a better way to hire with confidence and support their compliance initiatives across domestic and global hiring programs."The new capability is especially valuable for organizations in healthcare, financial services, education, transportation, manufacturing, government contracting, and other industries where confirming applicant identity is an essential part of the hiring process. Employers with distributed, remote, or international workforces can also benefit from a secure and efficient applicant verification experience.The availability of Cerebrum's vID™ technology through the AES QuickApp™ platform reflects Atlantic Employee Screening's continued investment in innovative workforce screening technology. Combined with responsive U.S. based customer service and flexible screening solutions, AES helps employers improve hiring efficiency while supporting compliance with applicable hiring regulations."We are excited to collaborate with Atlantic Employee Screening to deliver a seamless identity verification experience that benefits both employers and applicants," said Sebastian Mellen, Co Founder and CEO of Cerebrum. "By making our vID™ biometric identity verification technology available through the AES QuickApp™ platform, organizations can streamline hiring workflows while increasing confidence that every background screening begins with a verified identity."To see the AES QuickApp™ platform in action, watch the QuickApp demonstration video: https://youtu.be/5rPQVsoKMkA To learn how the AES QuickApp™ platform with Cerebrum's vID™ biometric identity verification can strengthen your workforce screening program, improve applicant verification, and streamline hiring, visit www.atlanticscreening.com or contact Atlantic Employee Screening to schedule a personalized demonstration.About Atlantic Employee ScreeningAtlantic Employee Screening (AES) is a leading provider of workforce screening, employment background screening, drug testing, occupational health services, and global workforce screening solutions for employers throughout the United States and around the world. AES provides criminal background checks, employment and education verification, motor vehicle records, international background screening, identity verification, occupational health services, and seamless integrations with leading HRIS and applicant tracking systems, including UKG Ready, UKG Pro, Workday, Paylocity, Jobvite, and PageUp.What sets Atlantic Employee Screening apart is its commitment to client service. Every client receives 100 percent live, U.S. based customer support from experienced screening professionals. There are no automated phone systems, no outsourced call centers, no annual membership fees, and no long term contracts. Organizations choose AES for its responsive service, transparent pricing, advanced technology, and commitment to helping employers make informed hiring decisions while supporting compliance with applicable hiring regulations.Learn more at www.atlanticscreening.com About CerebrumCerebrum is a technology company specializing in secure digital identity and credential verification. Its vID™ biometric identity verification platform enables organizations to verify identities quickly and accurately through an intuitive mobile experience that integrates seamlessly into hiring and onboarding workflows. Cerebrum's technology helps organizations improve security, reduce identity fraud, and create trusted digital experiences for employers and applicants alike.Learn more at www.cerebrum.com

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