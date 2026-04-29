Atlantic Employee Screening Promotes Kieth Burley to Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Kieth Burley VP of Sales & Marketing Atlantic Employee Screening

Burley’s promotion highlights growth, new technology adoption, and record client expansion at Atlantic Employee Screening.

We continue to raise the bar in customer service while helping organizations hire with confidence and grow without compromise.” — Kieth Burley

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Employee Screening , a trusted partner in global workforce screening since 1997, proudly announces that Kieth Burley will be promoted to Vice President of Sales & Marketing effective May 1, 2026. This advancement reflects Burley’s impactful leadership, proven results, and key role in driving the company’s continued growth and innovation.Over the past two years, Burley has been instrumental in helping Atlantic Employee Screening expand its reach and strengthen its position as a leader in comprehensive background check and drug testing solutions. Drawing on experience across diverse industries including Automotive, Franchising, Aviation, and more, he has brought a strategic and results driven approach that resonates with organizations of all sizes, from growing businesses to enterprise level clients.Atlantic Employee Screening serves companies ranging from 50 employees to organizations exceeding 125,000, delivering the same commitment to accuracy, compliance, and service excellence powered by advanced technology and 100 percent U.S. based support. Under Burley’s leadership, the company has enhanced its technology offerings, streamlined client onboarding, and significantly increased new client acquisition.“Kieth has been a driving force behind Atlantic’s growth,” said Doug Avdellas , CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening. “His leadership has helped us implement new technologies that improve the client experience while bringing in a record number of new clients. He has played a key role in building and training a high performing sales team that continues to deliver results. He understands how to align innovation with service, and that has made a tremendous impact on our ability to scale while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.”In his new role, Burley will continue to lead the company’s sales and marketing strategy, focusing on expanding Atlantic’s footprint, strengthening client relationships, and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in global workforce screening.“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Atlantic,” said Burley. “We continue to raise the bar in customer service while helping organizations hire with confidence and grow without compromise. We have seen substantial growth, including a record number of clients making the switch to Atlantic, and that momentum is a direct reflection of our team’s commitment to delivering reliable, compliant, and scalable solutions for businesses of every size.”Atlantic Employee Screening remains dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools and insights they need to make confident hiring decisions, combining advanced screening technology with personalized service to support today’s evolving workforce needs.About Atlantic Employee ScreeningSince 1997, Atlantic Employee Screening has been a trusted partner in global workforce screening, delivering comprehensive background check and drug testing solutions for organizations of every size. From companies with 50 employees to enterprises exceeding 125,000, Atlantic provides an unwavering commitment to accuracy, compliance, and service excellence powered by advanced technology and 100 percent U.S. based support.

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