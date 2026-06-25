Court Street Construction - Traffic Pattern Change

🚧 ATTENTION LOUISBURG DRIVERS & VISITORS 🚧

Starting Monday, July 6, a new underground fiber line is being installed in Downtown Louisburg between the Franklin County Courthouse and the Courthouse Annex. This essential project will temporarily change traffic and parking patterns along Court Street.

Here is what you need to know to navigate the area safely:

📅 The Schedule

Preparation: Contractors will begin placing protective gear along Court Street starting Sunday, July 5, at 8:00 PM .

Construction Weeks: Work will take place Monday through Thursday during the weeks of July 6 and July 13.

🚗 Traffic & Parking Changes

No Parking: Parking along Court Street will be completely unavailable during this phase of work.

Traffic Shift: The left side of Court Street (the usual travel lane) will be closed. The right side (usually parking) will temporarily serve as the one-way travel lane.

Pedestrian Access: Portions of the sidewalk and ADA routes will be adjusted to ensure everyone stays safe.

💡 Tips for a Smoother Visit

To help reduce congestion, Franklin County and the Town of Louisburg recommend that you:

🛑 Avoid the Court Street and South Main Street intersection on construction days if possible.

🅿️ Use nearby on-street parking and public parking lots.

⏰ Allow extra travel time if you are visiting the Courthouse or Courthouse Annex.

Your safety is our highest priority! Please look out for flagging operations, follow the temporary signs, and drive carefully.

🗺️ Check the attached "Public Construction Notice" flyer for a map of the temporary traffic patterns and recommended alternate parking locations. Please share this post to help keep our community informed!