AHCCCS Launches New Analytics Tool to Improve Claims Accuracy and Strengthen Program Integrity

June 25, 2026

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) is introducing a new advanced analytics tool this summer to improve claims accuracy, strengthen program integrity, and support providers.

This initiative is part of AHCCCS's ongoing commitment to improving the Medicaid program by enhancing its ability to identify and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA). The new tool is part of the broader Alivia 360 platform, which uses advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to support more informed and efficient program operations.

What This Means for Providers

The new system is designed to improve how claims are reviewed and processed, helping ensure payments are accurate and timely. By identifying potential concerns earlier in the process, AHCCCS aims to:

Reduce delays caused by post-payment corrections

Improve overall claims accuracy

Provide insights that support provider education and compliance

This proactive approach helps create a more streamlined, predictable payment experience for providers.

How It Works

The new analytics tool enhances both pre-payment and post-payment review processes by:

Using advanced analytics to identify unusual billing patterns and potential issues

Continuously learning from new data to improve accuracy and detection capabilities

Integrating insights across the claims lifecycle to support more informed decision-making

These enhancements allow AHCCCS to focus review efforts where they are most needed while minimizing disruption for providers submitting compliant claims.

Key Benefits

Providers can expect several benefits from this enhancement, including:

Greater accuracy in claims processing

Faster identification and resolution of potential issues

Reduced administrative burden over time

Increased transparency and actionable insights to support billing practices

Continued Improvements

An additional enhancement release is planned for July 20, 2026, as AHCCCS continues to refine and expand the platform's capabilities.

Stay Informed

AHCCCS is committed to keeping providers informed throughout this rollout. For additional information, please visit the Resource tab at: Protecting Program Integrity