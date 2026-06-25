Woolford strengthens verification requirements for public assistance programs

State Rep. Jason Woolford on Wednesday led the house in passing legislation aimed at strengthening eligibility verification requirements for Michigan public assistance programs, citing the need for greater accountability in the distribution of taxpayer-funded benefits.

House Bill 5145 would require documentation verifying eligibility for public assistance during the application process. Currently, individuals are receiving benefits without the state confirming their identity, income or residency.

“This is not an unreasonable standard,” Woolford said. “In everyday life, people routinely verify their identity to access services, whether boarding a plane, cashing a check, shopping at Costco, vacations to Disney, or completing other routine transactions. Taxpayer-funded assistance should meet at least that same level of accountability.”

The legislation responds to concerns raised in oversight hearings regarding the state’s reliance on self-reported information in determining eligibility for benefits administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The bill allows for a range of acceptable documentation to help ensure applicants are not unnecessarily excluded due to lack of a specific document. It also requires MDHHS to take additional steps to verify eligibility when possible before denying assistance due to incomplete documentation.

Woolford said the intent is to strengthen program integrity while maintaining access for individuals and families who qualify for assistance.

“Public assistance programs are essential safety nets,” he said. “But they must operate with transparency, accountability, and proper verification. Taxpayers expect that, and they are right to.”