Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,768 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Martin announces July Office Hours

Rep. Martin announces July Office Hours

State Rep. David Martin invites residents to meet with him during his upcoming office hours in Burton and Goodrich.

Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with Rep. Martin to share their thoughts, questions, and concerns. The meetings are open to the public, and no appointment is necessary to attend.

Rep. Martin will be available Tuesday, July 7, at the following times and locations:

  • 10 to 11 a.m. at Burton Senior Center, 3410 S Grand Traverse St, Burton, MI 48529 
  • Noon to 1 p.m. Village of Goodrich Offices 7338 S State Rd, Goodrich, MI 48438

Anyone who is unable to attend can share their thoughts or set up another meeting by calling (517) 373-0826 or emailing [email protected].

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rep. Martin announces July Office Hours

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.