Rep. Martin announces July Office Hours

State Rep. David Martin invites residents to meet with him during his upcoming office hours in Burton and Goodrich.

Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with Rep. Martin to share their thoughts, questions, and concerns. The meetings are open to the public, and no appointment is necessary to attend.

Rep. Martin will be available Tuesday, July 7, at the following times and locations:

10 to 11 a.m. at Burton Senior Center, 3410 S Grand Traverse St, Burton, MI 48529

Noon to 1 p.m. Village of Goodrich Offices 7338 S State Rd, Goodrich, MI 48438

Anyone who is unable to attend can share their thoughts or set up another meeting by calling (517) 373-0826 or emailing [email protected].