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Inter-Ministerial Committee on migration briefs media, 26 Jun

The Inter-ministerial Committee on Migration will lead a media briefing to provide an update on the South African government’s comprehensive approach to migration management.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026
Time: 13h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Media RSVPs: Vanessa Mokaila – 072 344 5304

Enquiries:
Terry Vandayar 
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 082 444 9092

William Baloyi  
Deputy Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

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Inter-Ministerial Committee on migration briefs media, 26 Jun

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