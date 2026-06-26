Inter-Ministerial Committee on migration briefs media, 26 Jun

The Inter-ministerial Committee on Migration will lead a media briefing to provide an update on the South African government’s comprehensive approach to migration management.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Time: 13h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Media RSVPs: Vanessa Mokaila – 072 344 5304

Enquiries:

Terry Vandayar

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 444 9092

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates