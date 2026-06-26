Inter-Ministerial Committee on migration briefs media, 26 Jun
The Inter-ministerial Committee on Migration will lead a media briefing to provide an update on the South African government’s comprehensive approach to migration management.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Friday, 26 June 2026
Time: 13h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live Streaming:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Media RSVPs: Vanessa Mokaila – 072 344 5304
Enquiries:
Terry Vandayar
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 082 444 9092
William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
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