As Inflation Hits A New High, Whatley Keeps Lying About It

New data reveals “price increases continued to grow in May” – with PCE inflation at “4.1%, its highest reading” in years. But DC Insider and Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley has repeatedly lied that inflation is down and promised “a strong first quarter, second quarter” in 2026.

Michael Whatley: “There is no inflation. Inflation has fallen off a cliff.”

Michael Whatley: “We are not seeing that at all right now. The fact is that inflation is down.”

Michael Whatley: “So we’re very excited about the progress that’s been made so far, and what is coming in Q1 and Q2 of next year.”

Michael Whatley: “What we’re hearing from Scott Bessent, we’re hearing from, you know, the folks at the White House, the economic advisors, is that they’re fully expecting we’re going to have an economy that’s growing and very, very strong first quarter, second quarter of next year.”

Meanwhile, Whatley’s oil and gas stocks have spiked by hundreds of thousands of dollars after he pushed for the Iran War and military action in Venezuela.

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