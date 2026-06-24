Event Traffic Disruption for World Cup

Seattle Fire Department June 24, 2026 @ 7:21 am byon Alert Seattle: (SDOT) There will be regionwide travel impacts today due to the FIFA Men’s World Cup. Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood will become a pedestrian zone, and streets will be closed to cars starting at 8 a.m. People are encouraged to take transit, walk, or bike if possible. Please plan accordingly, expect delays, and stay safe!

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