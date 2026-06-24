Joint Information Center Activated for FIFA World Cup 2026
Seattle, June 15, 2026 – The City of Seattle activated its Joint Information Center at 7:00 a.m. to support operations related to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Public information officers are available to answer media inquiries at (206) 233-5072.
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