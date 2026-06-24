Temporary Street Closures Along Aurora Ave N

The City of Seattle is taking coordinated action to improve public safety along Aurora Ave N. As part of this action, earlier this month Mayor Katie Wilson announced a series of temporary street closures designed to reduce dangerous cut-through traffic and disrupt patterns of illegal activity on the west side of the corridor.

What’s Happening

This week the temporary closures will be installed at:

N 96th St

N 98th St

N 100th St

N 102nd St

Parking restrictions on the north side of the streets between Linden Ave N and Aurora Ave N will be in place every Wednesday for waste pickup. Residents are asked to place all solid waste, recycling, and food and yard waste containers on the north side of the street. This allows waste collection drivers to more safely enter and exit during the temporary closures. (Read more in this post from Seattle Public Utilities.)

These closures will remain in place throughout the summer as the City monitors their impact and outcomes. Closures at N 101st St and N 107th St, along with traffic calming features on N 97th St will continue.

This effort is part of a broader, coordinated response between the City of Seattle and King County to address the longstanding public safety challenges in the area.

Share Feedback

Community input is essential as the City evaluates the effectiveness of these temporary changes. To ask questions or share feedback, please use our online form.