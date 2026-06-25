Have We Met? Ahoua Koné, former Community Involvement Commissioner

Have We Met? is a special storytelling series celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. Throughout the next 365 days, we’re introducing the people who help shape Seattle’s neighborhoods every day; gardeners, volunteers, organizers, advocates, artists, leaders, City staff, and neighbors who care deeply about their communities. These short conversations offer a glimpse into the lives, passions, and places that embody our work and make Seattle feel like home.

We recently connected with Ahoua Koné, a former member of the Community Involvement Commission to learn her experience on the commission, how government can work to strengthen engagement with community members, and why civic participation is important. She served on the Commission for five years and lives in Ballard. Meet Ahoua!

What motivated you to join the Community Involvement Commission? What did you take away from the experience?

I was motivated to serve on the Community Involvement Commission (CIC) because I want to help strengthen the relationship between the City and the community it serves. I am particularly passionate about improving engagement opportunities for underserved and underrepresented residents, ensuring their voices are heard and reflected in City decision-making.

I have always viewed local government as the level of government that has the greatest impact on the everyday lives of residents. While state and federal governments play critical roles in shaping broader policies, local government is responsible for many of the services, programs, and decisions that directly affect the community on a daily basis. Because of this, I believe local government is essential to maintaining a strong, responsive, and thriving community. Its role should never be overlooked or underestimated. Instead, we the people should push the local government to be responsive to our needs and accountable.

What I appreciated most about the CIC was the diversity of the commissioners. We came from different backgrounds and brought a wide range of lived experiences, which I believe was one of the commission’s greatest strengths. These varied perspectives, although frustrating at times, they enriched our discussions and helped us approach issues more thoughtfully and effectively.

What does it mean to have a voice in City decision-making, and how does community involvement strengthen public policy?

Having a voice in City decision-making means having a meaningful presence in the process. It means being at the table, having the opportunity to be seen and heard, and knowing that your perspectives, experiences, and concerns are considered when decisions are made.

Lived experience is essential to strengthening public policy because it provides insight into the realities people face in their daily lives—at home, at work, in school, and within their communities. These firsthand experiences should help policymakers better understand how policies affect people on the ground and where gaps exist. Too often, lived experience is given less weight unless it comes from individuals who hold positions of power or social privilege. When people from underrepresented communities are not included in decision-making processes, or when their voices are not meaningfully heard and amplified, valuable perspectives are lost. Incorporating diverse lived experiences leads to more equitable, effective, and responsive public policies that better serve the entire community.

Can you tell us about a moment when you felt your voice mattered?

On the CIC, I was fortunate to feel that my voice mattered on many occasions. One of the values I care most deeply about is community building and bringing people together to address challenges collectively. There were times when the commission reached an impasse because of interpersonal tensions or differing perspectives. In those moments, I often found myself listening carefully to all sides and helping identify respectful, though not always easy, paths forward.

I felt that my ability to build bridges, find common ground, and refocus our discussions on the commission’s mission was one of my strengths. Knowing that my contributions helped move conversations forward and support the commission’s work was a meaningful reminder that my voice made a difference.

What barriers do you think people face when engaging with government?

One of the key barriers people face when engaging with government is exclusion—when individuals or communities do not feel seen, heard, or meaningfully included in the process. Another significant barrier is the perception that participation will not make a difference, particularly when decisions appear to be driven primarily by those with financial or political power. When people believe their input will not be valued or considered, it can discourage meaningful civic engagement.

City government can better serve communities by demonstrating that underrepresented people’s voices genuinely matter and that their input is reflected in decisions. This includes actively engaging them, listening to their needs, and ensuring that policies and services are designed to improve their quality of life.

What would you tell someone who is considering joining a commission?

I would encourage anyone considering joining a commission to do so, as it is an important way to serve the local community. I would also advise them to take the time to fully understand the mission of the commission they are interested in, so they can contribute in a meaningful and informed way.

Learn more about the CIC and other Department of Neighborhoods’ Boards and Commissions at: seattle.gov/neighborhoods/public-participation/boards-and-commissions