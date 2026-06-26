Help shape the future of customer experience in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – Every interaction with the City matters. Whether visiting a facility, registering for programs, finding information online, paying a bill, reporting an issue or applying for permits, these interactions shape how people experience their City and the services they rely on.

The City is inviting residents, businesses, visitors and community partners to help shape a new Customer Experience Strategy that will improve how people access information, services and support.

Feedback is being gathered through the Engage Hamilton website from residents, businesses, community organizations and staff to better understand how people experience City services and where improvements are needed. This includes an online survey (open from June 22 to July 10), customer journey mapping workshops, stakeholder consultations and opportunities to share stories and ideas.

“As Hamilton continues to grow, it’s important that City services continue to evolve with the needs of our community,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This engagement is an opportunity for Hamiltonians to share their experiences and help shape a Customer Experience Strategy that makes accessing City services easier, more consistent and responsive. Listening to residents, businesses and community organizations will help us identify opportunities to improve services and better meet the needs of Hamiltonians today and into the future.”

The Strategy will help identify what is working well, where barriers exist and how City services can become easier to access, understand and navigate over time. It will support more consistent, accessible and user-friendly experiences regardless of how people choose to interact with the City.

Feedback gathered through the engagement process will help identify priorities for the Strategy and inform future improvements to City services.

“We know that every interaction with the City shapes how people experience our services,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “By listening to residents, businesses and community partners, we can better understand what’s working, where improvements are needed and how we can make City services easier to access, understand and navigate.”

Your voice matters: Join the conversation!

Residents can participate through Engage Hamilton from June 22 to July 10 in the following ways:

Complete the online survey Share stories and ideas Participate in in-person listening activities at six locations, targeted to reach groups who may have barriers to digital engagement Register for Customer Journey Mapping workshops

Participate in workshops to walk through your experiences and help identify what’s working and where improvements are needed.

Spaces are limited, those interested can register

The Customer Experience Strategy is one of several initiatives supporting the City’s ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, strengthen accessibility and create a more customer-focused experience for residents, businesses, visitors and community partners.

Additional Resources