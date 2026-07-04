City of Hamilton announces City Manager transition

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton announced today that City Manager Marnie Cluckie has accepted the position of Chief Administrative Officer for the Halifax Regional Municipality, marking the next chapter in her municipal leadership career. She will continue serving the City until September 22, 2026, working closely with the Mayor, Council and the senior leadership team to support a smooth transition while maintaining the high standard of service residents expect.

Since joining the city, Ms. Cluckie has led the organization through a period of significant progress, transformation and resilience. Shortly after beginning her tenure, the city faced a major cybersecurity incident, and she helped lead the organization’s recovery while advancing the Build Back Better program to strengthen systems, services and long-term organizational resilience. In collaboration with the Mayor, Council, City staff and community partners, she also helped advance key priorities related to housing and homelessness, infrastructure renewal, customer experience and service modernization, economic development and major city-building partnerships. Together, these efforts have strengthened the organization, improved service delivery and positioned Hamilton well for the future.

“On behalf of Council, I want to thank Ms. Cluckie for her dedicated service to the City of Hamilton,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Leading a city as large and complex as Hamilton is no small responsibility and I appreciate Ms. Cluckie’s leadership and contributions to our community. Working together, we have advanced important priorities, strengthened our organization and positioned our city for continued success. We congratulate her on this exciting opportunity and wish her every success in the next chapter of her career.”

Mayor Horwath continued, “Hamilton has a strong leadership team and committed staff who will ensure a smooth transition while maintaining the high-quality services our residents rely on every day. My focus remains on working hard to deliver for Hamiltonians and that work will continue.”

“Serving the City where I was born and raised has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” said Ms. Cluckie. “I am incredibly grateful for the Mayor and Council, our dedicated employees and community partners for their support and collaboration. Together, we have built a strong foundation for the future. This is an exciting opportunity for my family and me, and I leave knowing the city is in exceptionally capable hands. I remain fully committed to supporting a seamless transition.”

Transition planning is underway and interim leadership arrangements will be announced in the coming weeks. The City’s experienced senior leadership team will continue working closely with the Mayor and Council to ensure continuity of operations and the delivery of municipal services throughout the transition.