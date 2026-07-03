Passing of By-law to Designate 460 Concession St, Hamilton

TAKE NOTICE that on the 3rd day of July 2026 the Council of the City of Hamilton passed By-law Number 26-095 to designate 460 Concession Street, Hamilton (George L. Armstrong School), as being of cultural heritage value under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act.

Any person who objects to the By-law may, within thirty days after the date of publication of the Notice of Passing of the By-laws, appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the Clerk of the municipality a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the By-law(s) and the reasons in support of the objection(s), accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal, in accordance with Section 41(4) of the Ontario Heritage Act.

Matthew Trennum

City Clerk

Hamilton, Ontario

Dated this 3rd day of July, 2026.