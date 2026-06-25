JOINT RELEASE: Laws to Create Safeguards on Ammunition Purchases, Prohibit Ghost Guns Go into Effect

DENVER, CO – Two laws to prevent gun violence and keep communities safe go into effect July 1, 2026. HB25-1133 raises the minimum age to purchase rifle and shotgun ammunition to 21 years old and requires ammunition to be stored behind the counter. HB26-1144 strengthens state regulations on ghost guns to prohibit three-dimensional printing of firearms, large-capacity magazines and other firearm components.

“As a survivor of domestic violence and gun intimidation, this law will help protect our communities from the senseless gun violence that tears families apart,” said Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, sponsor of HB25-1133. “Our 2025 law, which goes into effect July 1, establishes new age limits to purchase long gun ammunition and requires ammunition to be stored behind the counter. This builds upon my previous work to increase the long gun purchasing age to 21 years old, helping to close a dangerous loophole that harms young adults. By establishing ammunition safeguards, we can reduce theft and help prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. From safe storage to minimum age to purchase a firearm, Colorado Democrats have led the way on legislation to keep our communities safe.”

“Colorado has suffered a disproportionate number of tragic shootings and we must do whatever we can to prevent future acts of senseless violence,” said President Pro Tempore Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, sponsor of HB25-1133. “This new law will reduce ammunition theft as well as the sale of ammunition to minors, which is a crucial step to decrease the number of preventable gun deaths in our state.”

“Differing requirements for purchasing firearms and ammunition create dangerously lax conditions for at-risk youth,” said Senator Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, sponsor of HB25-1133. “This bill raises the age to purchase ammunition and strengthens display and delivery requirements to prevent theft and keep ammunition out of the hands of those intent on doing harm to themselves or others.”

“Colorado Democrats stepped up to pass laws that prevent senseless deaths and keep our communities safe,” said Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, sponsor of HB25-1133 and HB26-1144. “From suicide to accidental firings, too many lives have been tragically taken from their loved ones. I am a mother to young children, and with our laws, it will be more difficult for 18-21-year-olds to acquire ammo or unserialized guns that could be used in a violent crime.”

HB25-1133 will raise the minimum age to purchase rifle or shotgun ammunition to 21 years old with limited exceptions. Sellers will be required to verify that the buyer is at least 21 years old using a valid government-issued photo identification. The law also requires sellers to display ammunition in a position where an employee must assist the buyer, like in an enclosed display case or behind a counter, to help prevent theft. Any person delivering ammunition will be required to verify that the person receiving the delivery is at least 21 years old and obtain written proof of receipt of the delivery from the recipient.

HB25-1133 includes exemptions for military members, a protected person with an active protection order, an on-duty peace officer, and those who have a valid hunter education certificate or an expired or unexpired hunting license. Unlawful sale of ammunition will be a civil infraction, while subsequent violations will be classified as a class 1 misdemeanor.

“Bad actors are taking advantage of 3D printing technology to bypass our state’s gun violence prevention laws, waiting periods and background checks. We need to strengthen our ghost gun laws to keep our communities safe,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Andy Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, sponsor of HB26-1144. “Survivors and victims of gun violence deserve justice, but firearms and 3D printed parts without serial numbers and tracking can elude law enforcement. I’m immensely proud of our 2023 ghost gun legislation, and our new law going into effect next month will crack down on this illegal practice and save lives.”

“The rise in 3D-printer technology has introduced a new front in our fight to prevent gun violence in the United States,” said Senator Tom Sullivan, D-Aurora, sponsor of HB26-1144. “It is imperative that we act right now to shore up existing law to prevent the at-home production of ghost guns, saving countless lives before they are threatened.”

"In Colorado, three lives are lost to gun violence every single day. This legislation is an intervention in that violence and in the growing threat of untraceable, 3D printed firearms," said Senator Katie Wallace, D-Longmont, sponsor of HB26-1144. "The threat of 3D printed weapons is growing, but it is also preventable. This law will close loopholes to prevent gun violence and make Colorado safer.”

HB26-1144 prohibits the use of a three-dimensional printer, or similar devices, to make a firearm or a firearm component. An initial violation of this provision is a class 1 misdemeanor, and any subsequent violation is a class 5 felony.

Since 2016, the number of ghost guns used in crimes throughout the country has increased by 1000 percent , yet over 99 percent of those guns cannot be traced back to a user, owner or producer. Between 2016 and 2021, law enforcement reported recovering over 45,000 privately-made firearms, including in nearly 700 homicide or attempted homicide investigations. When an untraceable gun is used in a crime, it can be impossible for a gun violence victim and their family to seek accountability. In 2023, Colorado Democrats passed a law to prohibit the possession, sale, or transfer of unserialized firearms.