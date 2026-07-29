JOINT RELEASE: Laws to Improve Behavioral and Emergency Healthcare Access Go Into Effect

DENVER, CO – Three new laws to improve healthcare access in Colorado go into effect on August 12. HB26-1002 expands access to behavioral health care by modernizing credentialing processes for providers, and HB26-1238 designates EMS as an essential component of Colorado’s health care system.

“Even with insurance, Coloradans still face gaps in coverage and are often forced to pay out-of-pocket for behavioral health care,” said Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, sponsor of HB26-1002. “Our new law, going into effect next month, will make it easier for behavioral health providers to enter an insurance network and receive timely reimbursements. This means more Colorado patients will have access to in-network behavioral health care, which saves them money and time when seeking the care they need.”

“Mental health care is still far too difficult for Coloradans to access, even when they have insurance,” said Sen. Matt Ball, D-Denver, sponsor of HB26-1002. “Coloradans seeking help run into confusion over whether a provider is in-network, outdated contact information that leads to dead ends, and unnecessary barriers that keep qualified providers out of insurance networks. These administrative hurdles cost Coloradans time, money, and in some cases, life-saving care. This new law eliminates barriers so that more Coloradans can get care and more qualified providers can see patients.”

“Behavioral health care is just as important as physical health care, but Colorado patients still face roadblocks to receiving the care they need through their insurance provider,” said Rep. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, sponsor of HB26-1002. “Our law addresses ghost networks, so patients can actually receive the care they’re paying for. We’ve worked hard to improve healthcare access and lower costs for Coloradans, and this law continues our efforts by reducing barriers for certain providers seeking reimbursement, improving licensing requirements for social workers and saving patients money on out-of-pocket care.”

Cosponsored by Sen. Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, HB26-1002 improves access to behavioral health care and substance use disorder treatment by reducing barriers to both providers and patients. Coloradans are nearly eleven times more likely to be forced to rely on costly out-of-network providers when seeking behavioral health care than physical health care. In addition to confusing processes to find providers, insurance companies’ slow, cumbersome, and inconsistent credentialing processes cause delays for providers eager to see patients and patients wait longer to receive care.

To help address insurance hurdles, save patients money, and reduce wait times for behavioral health care, HB26-1002 enables more types of providers to join insurance networks and ensures qualified, pre-licensed providers receive the reimbursement they deserve. The law also updates licensing requirements for social workers and addresses misleading “ghost networks,” which offer patients contact information for providers not actually covered by their plan.

HB26-1238 designates EMS, including ambulance and air ambulance services, as essential to protecting public health and safety. Once designated as an essential service, EMS would see reduced barriers to performing their duties, similar to law enforcement and fire departments.

“No matter the extreme weather or disaster conditions, EMS still shows up to provide emergency, life-saving care to Coloradans in my community,” said Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, sponsor of HB26-1238. “However, despite their importance in rural Colorado, EMS is not designated as an essential service; this law fixes that. Under HB26-1238, EMS will be deemed an essential service, which ensures reimbursement for their life-saving services and improves workforce sustainability. This law reduces strain on our EMS providers and keeps emergency care accessible to Coloradans.”

“EMS providers and technicians are often the first professionals to respond when Coloradans are facing an emergency, and the state should recognize their expertise and the importance of their work,” said Sen. William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield, sponsor of HB26-1238. “This new law uplifts these essential health care workers and removes barriers so they can fulfill their duties to the best of their ability.”

Also sponsored by Representative Dusty Johnson, R-Fort Morgan, and Senator Mark Baisley, R-Woodland Park, this law clarifies operational expectations of EMS during disasters and closures, ensuring that EMS is reimbursed for their travel by expanding permissible uses of existing funds to include EMS. To improve system coordination, HB26-1238 allows licensed ambulance services to participate in telecommunications, mutual aid and interoperable communications systems and receive reimbursement.