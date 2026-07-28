JOINT RELEASE: Laws to Address Teacher Shortage, Recognize Multilingual Students Go into Effect

DENVER, CO – New laws to improve educational outcomes will go into effect August 12, 2026. SB26-126 addresses Colorado’s teacher shortage by easing licensure requirements for qualified out-of-state teachers, and HB26-1028 creates opportunities for students who speak more than one language.

SB26-126 , sponsored by Senator Janice Marchman, D-Loveland and Representative Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, will ease requirements and expedite license applications for teachers from states participating in the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact.

“Talented educators shouldn’t face excessive barriers to entry when Colorado is already facing a teacher shortage,” said Marchman. “This new law streamlines access to a teaching career in Colorado for educators who are already experienced in a trusted state.”

“This new law makes it easier for experienced, out-of-state teachers to earn a Colorado license to fill workforce gaps and better serve Colorado students,” said Lukens. “As a Western Slope educator, I know how difficult it can be for rural communities to find teachers for crucial positions. With this law going into effect next month, we’re reducing barriers to help Colorado schools fill vacancies faster.”

Cosponsored by Senator Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Representative Dusty Johnson, R-Fort Morgan, the law requires Colorado to enter into reciprocal agreements for teacher licensure with states participating in the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which currently includes 13 states other than Colorado, and expedite licensure applications from teachers moving from those states.

Under previous law, teachers with at least three years of successful, evaluated teaching experience within the previous seven years were eligible for provisional licensure. This law removes the requirement that the experience must be within the previous seven years.

HB26-1028 , sponsored by Senator Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County, and Representatives Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and Lorena García, D-Unincorporated Adams County, expands access to language proficiency designations to improve educational outcomes for high school students who speak and understand more than one language.

“Colorado high schoolers who speak more than one language should be able to benefit from this invaluable skill,” said Cutter. “This law creates new opportunities for multilingual students by creating an official designation and increasing access to language proficiency testing, opening doors for higher education, employment, fellowships, and other opportunities they deserve.”

“When our schools are tailored to students, we equip students with the resources and tools they need to not only get by, but thrive,” said Velasco. “Our law, which goes into effect next month, makes it easier for high school students to earn a bilingualism endorsement. In Colorado, we celebrate the diversity and cultural richness that make our state great. By improving the language proficiency designations, we can make it easier for multilingual students to showcase their skills.”

“There are thousands of multilingual students in Colorado’s public schools, and they deserve recognition,” said García. “Our law establishes a new bilingualism endorsement for multilingual high school students. This designation showcases their talents to future employers, universities and trade schools, which better prepares them for life after high school.”

Effective August 12, the law creates a diploma endorsement for bilingualism, which requires students to speak and understand another language in addition to English. The bill also expands access to the State Seal of Biliteracy, which requires students to showcase their language skills more rigorously through writing exams and reading comprehension.