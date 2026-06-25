Regents Actions in 31 Professional Discipline Cases

I. SURRENDERS

Architecture

Kurt Jacobs; Architect; Riverhead, NY 11901; Lic. No. 017831; Cal. No. 35131; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee did not contest the charge of failing to prepare and maintain a thorough written evaluation of documents prepared by a third party signed and sealed by licensee.

Dentistry

Arcady Sniper; Dentist; Brooklyn, NY 11229; Lic. No. 038306; Cal. No. 34940; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee did not contest the charge of failing to document in a patient's record consent for treatment, a treatment plan, root canal treatment for tooth #20 and notes about temporization following the prepping of tooth #18.

Dr. Arcady Sniper General Dentistry PC; Brooklyn, NY 11229; Cert. No. 066031; Cal. No. 34946; Application to surrender certificate granted. Summary: Registrant did not contest the charge of failing to document in a patient's record consent for treatment, a treatment plan, root canal treatment for tooth #20 and notes about temporization following the prepping of tooth #18.

Psychology

Susan Gross; Psychologist; Birmingham, MI 48009; Lic. No. 023056; Cal. No. 35139; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee did not contest the charge of, in the State of Michigan, engaging in the exchange of personal text messages with a client outside therapy sessions, providing gifts of property to a client, sending a group text to a client and licensee’s son, providing academic support to a client, and having therapy sessions with a client at licensee's home and/or at a client's home.

Public Accountancy

Marc T. Wolin; Certified Public Accountant; Merrick, NY 11566; Lic. No. 044134; Cal. No. 35200; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee did not contest the charge of failing to comply with the mandatory continuing education requirements.

II. OTHER REGENTS DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Dentistry

Robert Gordon Lyon; Dentist; Barton, NY 13734-1907; Lic. No. 041666; Cal. No. 34866; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation; $500 fine.

Nagaraju Namassivaya; Dentist; Clifton Park, NY 12065; Lic. No. 044360; Cal. No. 35123; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year stayed suspension, 1 year probation, $2,000 fine.

Ann Liu; Dentist; Cherry Hill, NJ 08003; Lic. No. 059392; Cal. No. 35177; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension; 2 years probation, $2,500 fine.

Nursing

Revenson Servilius; Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Professional Nurse; Westbury, NY 11590; Lic. Nos. 321208, 773678; Cal. Nos. 33690, 33689; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: Indefinite suspension and until substance and alcohol abuse-free and fit to practice, upon termination of suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

James E. Wilson; Licensed Practical Nurse; Rochester, NY 14626; Lic. No. 312199; Cal. No. 34368; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: 2 years suspension, execution of last 23 months of suspension stayed, 2 years probation to commence subsequent to termination of suspension and upon actual return to practice, $500 fine.

Kristen Bernockie; Registered Professional Nurse, Nurse Practitioner (Family Health); Hudson, NY 12534; Lic. No. 521956, Cert. No. 347953; Cal. Nos. 34992, 34993; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Mary Margaret Kegan; Licensed Practical Nurse; Glens Falls, NY 12801; Lic. No. 202032; Cal. No. 35036; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Gabrielle Lee Daggett; Licensed Practical Nurse; Geneva, NY 14456; Lic. No. 339960; Cal. No. 35038; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 3 months actual suspension, 21 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Michelle Loretta Barr; Licensed Practical Nurse; Amsterdam, NY 12010; Lic. No. 340701; Cal. No. 35058; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $250 fine.

Kathryn M. Dinapoli; Registered Professional Nurse; Ronkonkoma, NY 11779; Lic. No. 605538; Cal. No. 35110; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Bailey Maddison Moran; Licensed Practical Nurse; Lakeville, NY 14480; Lic. No. 341571; Cal. No. 35134; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension for no less than 1 month and until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Tamara Phillip; Registered Professional Nurse; Endicott, NY 13760; Lic. No. 643482; Cal. No. 35143; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Benjamin Jones Tan, Jr.; Registered Professional Nurse; Queens Village, NY 11428; Lic. No. 585670; Cal. No. 35166; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $1,500 fine.

Kenneth Charles Livingston; Registered Professional Nurse; Lafayette, NJ 07848; Lic. No. 842338; Cal. No. 35187; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Physical Therapy

Christopher James McAuliff; Physical Therapist; Gloversville, NY 12078; Lic. No. 029747; Cal. No. 35141; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $750 fine.

Public Accountancy

Tejinder S. Anand; Certified Public Accountant; Smithtown, NY 11787; Lic. No. 062764; Cal. No. 35012; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $4,000 fine.

Anthony Delia; Certified Public Accountant; Hamburg, NY 14075-9715; Lic. No. 037000; Cal. No. 35158; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year stayed suspension, 1 year probation, $500 fine.

Patrick M. Leeber; Certified Public Accountant; New Canaan, CT 06840; Lic. No. 062487; Cal. No. 35160; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year stayed suspension, 1 year probation, $1,500 fine.

Social Work

Juan Manuel Rodriguez a/k/a Juan Rodriguez; Licensed Master Social Worker, Licensed Clinical Social Worker; New City, NY 10956; Lic. Nos. 080846, 084314; Cal. Nos. 34347, 33608; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand, 2 years probation.

Stav Levy; Licensed Master Social Worker, Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Coram, NY 11727; Lic. Nos. 090027, 087484; Cal. Nos. 34482, 34481; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine.

Jane Kathryn Chauncey; Licensed Clinical Social Worker; Ithaca, NY 14850; Lic. No. 059542; Cal. No. 35006; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Marie E. Klaman; Licensed Master Social Worker; Northport, NY 11768; Lic. No. 053296; Cal. No. 35105; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 3 months actual suspension, 21 months stayed suspension, 2 years probation.

III. RESTORATIONS

The Board of Regents voted on June 16, 2026, to deny the application for restoration of the New York State Psychologist license of Gabriel G. Feldmar, Forest Hills, NY. Gabriel G. Feldmar’s license was surrendered on December 15, 2009.

The Board of Regents voted on June 16, 2026, to deny the application for restoration of the New York State Physician license of Nicholas C. Kaloudis, Manhasset, NY. Nicholas C. Kaloudis’ license was surrendered on May 6, 2016.