State Education Department Releases Preliminary Data on English Language Arts, Mathematics and Science State Exams

The New York State Education Department today announced that preliminary data from the 2026 Grades 3–8 English Language Arts and Mathematics assessments and the Grades 5 and 8 Science assessments have been released to schools and school districts.

The data are intended to provide parents and families with information about their students’ assessment results and to help educators make instructional decisions and develop individualized learning plans for the 2026–27 school year. The results are considered preliminary until they undergo the local district review and verification process.

The percentage of students scoring proficient by grade in each subject is shown below. Overall, the 2025-26 state assessment data show that proficiency rates of students in Grades 3-8 on the ELA and Math assessments are 48% and 57%, respectively; the proficiency rate of students in both Grades 5 and 8 on the Science exam is 47%.

These annual assessments, required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), are designed to measure how well students are mastering the New York State learning standards that guide classroom instruction and are a valuable tool to help ensure students have the supports needed to succeed. As detailed in NYSED’s Statewide Assessment Strategy, the annual grade-level tests are intended to be one measure used to assess student learning and one tool of many used by educators to ensure students are getting the services and supports they need to prepare for career, college, and civic readiness.

Following the verification period where schools check the accuracy of their data, NYSED will update assessment reports based on the data certified by schools and districts. Our goal is to provide teachers, administrators, and parents with as much information as possible about their students’ performance and make it available as quickly as possible to improve classroom instruction. The public release of all final state assessment data is anticipated for early November.

Additional information about the tests is available on the Department’s State Assessment website.

Statement from JP O’Hare, Department Spokesperson

“Federally required assessments provide a statewide view of how well students are meeting New York’s learning standards and help identify areas where targeted resources, instruction, and support may be needed. These preliminary results show a significant decline in statewide English Language Arts performance for some grade levels compared with the prior year. The Department takes this decline seriously and will conduct a detailed analysis to better understand where students are experiencing challenges, which student groups and communities have been most affected, and where additional support and resources are needed.

We will not minimize or attempt to explain away what the data tell us. When scores increase, we report that progress. When they decline, we report that as well. Our responsibility is not to create a narrative around the results, but to understand them, identify where students need additional support, and act accordingly.

For years, the Department has faced competing accusations that state assessments are intentionally made easier or harder to produce a preferred outcome. These results demonstrate that the data is just that, data. We report them transparently, whether they reflect progress or setbacks, and we use them to improve teaching and learning.

Ultimately, this is a moment to acknowledge the extraordinary commitment and work of New York’s educators, students, and families. We remain focused on strengthening literacy instruction, addressing inequities, supporting schools, and ensuring that all students have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.”

Additional background information about the 2026 state assessment results is available here.