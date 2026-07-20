Regents Actions in 33 Professional Discipline Cases, 1 Restoration & 1 Cease & Desist Order

I. CEASE & DESIST ORDER

Dentistry

Poponsmiles, LLC d/b/a Pop On Veneers; Dentistry; New York, NY 10018; Cal. No. 35248, CD 000-20; Application for cease and desist order affirmed in all respects.

II. REVOCATION & SURRENDERS

Massage Therapy

Gregory Stephen Serdahl; Massage Therapist; Jersey City, NJ 07307; Lic. No. 004724; Cal. No. 35086; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee could not successfully defend against the charge of forcible touching of two clients during massage therapy sessions.

Nursing

Cassandre Jean; Licensed Practical Nurse; Miami, FL 33128; Lic. No. 313370; Cal. No. 34733; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: Revocation.

Paul Oghale Igbide; Registered Professional Nurse, Nurse Practitioner (Adult Health), Nurse Practitioner (Psychiatry); East Meadow, NY 11554; Lic. No. 588955, Cert. Nos. 305988, 404221; Cal. Nos. 35161, 35162, 35163; Application to surrender license and to surrender certificates granted. Summary: Licensee admitted to the charge of having been convicted of Forcible Touching, a class A misdemeanor.

Public Accountancy

Carolyn Anne Robertson; Certified Public Accountant; Cheektowaga, NY 14225; Lic. No. 067258; Cal. No. 35219; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee did not contest the charge of failing to comply with the mandatory continuing education requirements.

Jane Ellen McMahon; Certified Public Accountant; Chatham, NJ 07928; Lic. No. 065606; Cal. No. 35223; Application to surrender license granted. Summary: Licensee did not contest the charge of failing to comply with the mandatory continuing education requirements.

III. OTHER REGENTS DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Dentistry

Rohit Patel; Dentist; Mt. Vernon, NY 10550; Lic. No. 033448; Cal. No. 35142; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Engineering, Land Surveying and Geology

David William Tiegs; Professional Engineer; Collegeville, PA 19426; Lic. No. 090661; Cal. No. 35258; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand, $2,500 fine.

Massage Therapy

Jay Michael Whitelaw; Massage Therapist; Watervliet, NY 12189; Lic. No. 027957; Cal. No. 34490; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: 1 year stayed suspension, 2 years probation.

Nursing

Margaret Elizabeth West; Registered Professional Nurse; Rochester, NY 14617; Lic. No. 750885; Cal. No. 34281; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 3 months actual suspension, 21 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Kevin Michael McMahon a/k/a Kevin McMahon; Registered Professional Nurse; West Islip, NY 11795; Lic. No. 730607; Cal. No. 34631; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.

Cassandre Jean; Registered Professional Nurse; Miami, FL 33128; Lic. No. 728754; Cal. No. 34734; Found guilty of professional misconduct; Penalty: Annulment of license.

Jennifer L. Dubois; Licensed Practical Nurse; Middleport, NY 14105-9637; Lic. No. 300636; Cal. No. 34827; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year stayed suspension, 1 year probation.

Tair Choukroune; Registered Professional Nurse; Brooklyn, NY 11234; Lic. No. 711978; Cal. No. 35011; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Imari Johnson; Registered Professional Nurse; Buffalo, NY 14215; Lic. No. 828874; Cal. No. 35021; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Lainé R. Caroselli; Licensed Practical Nurse; Schenectady, NY 12305; Lic. No. 187941; Cal. No. 35059; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 6 months actual suspension, 18 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.

Lisa Lee Lee; Licensed Practical Nurse; Buffalo, NY 14215; Lic. No. 272695; Cal. No. 35126; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $250 fine.

Crystal Leah Jenner; Licensed Practical Nurse; Hannibal, NY 13074; Lic. No. 284412; Cal. No. 35127; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 month actual suspension, 23 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Shandy Ann Secor; Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Professional Nurse; Kingston, NY 12401; Lic. Nos. 260632, 703581; Cal. Nos. 35172, 35169; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Tara Ann Schoonmaker; Licensed Practical Nurse; Westbrookville, NY 12785; Lic. No. 273746; Cal. No. 35174; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.

Elizabeth Theresa Hart a/k/a Elizabeth Grill; Registered Professional Nurse; Buffalo, NY 14201; Lic. No. 644213; Cal. No. 35188; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension of no less than 3 months and until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation.

Tanya Majooran; Registered Professional Nurse; Mount Sinai, NY 11766-1953; Lic. No. 671903; Cal. No. 35197; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Pharmacy

Michael Richard Bartels; Pharmacist; Easchester, NY 10709; Lic. No. 042672; Cal. No. 35092; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Indefinite actual suspension of no less than 1 month and until fit to practice, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Public Accountancy

Crowe LLP f/k/a Crowe Horwath LLP; Certified Public Accountancy Partnership; New York, NY 10017; Reg. No. 066954; Cal. No. 34907; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand, $5,000 fine.

Paul J. Nagel, CPA; Certified Public Accountancy Sole Proprietorship; Glen Cove, NY 11364; Reg. No. 069132; Cal. No. 35124; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 1 year stayed suspension, 1 year probation, $3,000 fine.

Liebman, Goldberg & Hymowitz a/k/a Liebman Hymowitz, LLP; Certified Public Accountancy Partnership; Garden City, NY 11530; Reg. No. 037024; Cal. No. 35128; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand; $2,500 fine.

Goldman & Company CPA's PC; Professional Service Corporation; Marietta, GA 33062; Reg. No. 110685; Cal. No. 35137; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: Censure and reprimand, $5,000 fine.

Elizabeth Heath a/k/a Elizabeth Olinto; Certified Public Accountant; Hoboken, NJ 07030; Lic. No. 124849; Cal. No. 35150; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $1,500 fine.

Zhuang-Mu Liu; Certified Public Accountant; New York, NY 10280; Lic. No. 061757; Cal. No. 35199; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $1,500 fine.

Social Work

Samantha Farber; Licensed Master Social Worker; Hackensack, NJ 07601; Lic. No. 111163; Cal. No. 35189; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 2 years stayed suspension, 2 years probation, $500 fine.

Veterinary Medicine

Wilfredo Perez; Veterinarian; Massena, NY 13662; Lic. No. 007292; Cal. No. 34779; Application for consent order granted; Penalty agreed upon: 3 months actual suspension, 21 months stayed suspension, upon return to practice, 2 years probation, $1,500 fine.

IV. Restorations

The Board of Regents voted on July 13, 2026, to deny the application for restoration of the New York State Physician’s license of Paul J. Sorell, III, Commack, New York. Dr. Sorell’s license was revoked by the New York State Department of Health, Office for Professional Medical Conduct, on July 18, 2017.