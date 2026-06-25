89th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Torin Herring assumed command of the 89th Communications Squadron from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Temesha R. Christensen during a formal change of command ceremony presided over by Col. Brandon Westling, the 89th Operations Group commander, June 25, 2024.

The ceremony honored Christensen’s two-year tenure leading the 190-member squadron, which operates, maintains and defends continuous Department of War global air-to-ground command and control systems.

Under Christensen’s leadership, the squadron directed the operations of a $621 million global communications network, directly supporting 33 assigned aircraft and enabling more than 4,000 special air missions and 93 executive airlift cyber defense escorts.

Westling praised Christensen's oversight of the high frequency global communications system, which enabled 141 space launches and 6,000 emergency action messages to strategic nuclear forces stationed around the world. She also orchestrated Air Mobility Command’s first-ever cyber defense rodeo, setting a benchmark to posture the cyber force for contested environments against near-peer adversaries.

Herring takes charge of the global executive communications mission at a critical time, inheriting a unit focused on ensuring comfortable, safe, reliable, connected and protected airborne communications for the nation's senior leaders. He is now charged with carrying forward the Special Air Missions "SAM Fox" legacy, managing distinct mission sets, such as defensive cyber operations.

The 89th Communications Squadron is a subordinate element of the 89th Airlift Wing, operating out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to provide mission-critical communication support for the President, Vice President, Cabinet secretaries and other top government officials.