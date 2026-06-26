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RELEASE: SOUTHCOM Surging Forces to Support Venezuela Earthquake Relief Efforts

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is surging available assigned U.S. military forces in our region to support Department of State-led U.S. government relief operations in Venezuela, following the devastating earthquakes that struck the nation June 24, 2026. The interim Venezuelan authorities formally requested U.S. assistance in the aftermath.

SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan has directed significant forces to the effort, including the amphibious transport ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15). C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft will also support, along with reconnaissance platforms and rotary-wing aircraft.

These forces will provide specialized mobility services and support to U.S. government personnel, search and rescue teams, and U.S. interagency partners as they assess damage, locate the injured, and deliver critical, life-saving assistance.

SOUTHCOM will continue to work closely with interim Venezuelan authorities to plan, coordinate, and direct the U.S. military's unparalleled logistical and operational capabilities in support of rapid relief operations across the affected areas.

POINT OF CONTACT
Phone: 305-437-1213
Email: southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil

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RELEASE: SOUTHCOM Surging Forces to Support Venezuela Earthquake Relief Efforts

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