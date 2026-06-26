Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Half a world away from home, the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance isn’t just being forged in high-level strategic meetings. It is being built in the mud, shoulder-to-shoulder, on the banks of the Sagami River near Camp Zama.

Around 75 volunteers, including Camp Zama Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel and citizens from neighboring communities, gathered June 7 at the Shindo Sports Ground for an annual U.S.-Japan joint cleanup, now going on its seventh year.

The event brought together local residents alongside leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Japan, the Camp Zama JGSDF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the South Kanto Defense Bureau, and the mayors of Zama and Sagamihara cities.

While the event was rooted in environmental stewardship, participating leaders emphasized a broader message: Grassroots community integration serves as the vital, beating heart of the U.S. military’s presence in the Indo-Pacific.

For Sgt. 1st Class Joseph C. Delay, assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, that integration simply begins with being a good neighbor.

“The main reason I came out is for the sense of community,” Delay said. “I walk my dogs out here. It’s a beautiful area, and helping clean it up ensures it’s safe for my dogs, safe for me, and safe for the community. I just feel like a member of this community.”

For centuries, the Sagami River has served as an ancestral landmark and the lifeblood of the local ecosystem, making the preservation of its banks a shared responsibility for local citizens, the U.S. military, and its partners.

While the event drew high-level officials, the true core of the cleanup was found in the quiet, side-by-side moments of connection between neighbors on the riverbank. Every piece of trash collected was a tangible demonstration of “Kizuna,” the Japanese concept of an enduring bond.

For Yusuke Minami, chief of the Zama Defense Office for the SKDB, this shared physical space is precisely where true bilateral relationships take root.

“Building a good relationship starts with knowing the other party and letting them know you,” Minami said. “Despite the advancement of technology and communication tools, nothing beats direct interaction where you can physically shake hands. Working together toward a common goal like this is incredibly meaningful.”

“When I was cleaning up, we worked together to separate out the plastic bottles from the rest of the trash,” Delay recalled. “The Self-Defense Forces are very good professionals, and it’s great to work with them whenever I can. Today just shows how great we can be when we come together and support each other.”

Minami agreed, noting that the shared effort leaves a lasting impression on the community that goes well beyond just the cleanliness of the riverbank.

“Through this cleanup activity, I believe that not only the location itself, but the hearts of everyone who participated, were made cleaner as well,” Minami said.

USAG Japan plans to continue this annual joint cleanup activity to maintain the local ecosystem and reinforce ties between U.S. military personnel, host-nation partners, and neighboring municipalities.