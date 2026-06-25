New ‘Next Chapter’ forum discusses senior scams

For Release: 06/25/26 11:32 AM

Millions of older Americans lose money to unscrupulous scammers each year. From fake tech support to romance swindles, nearly four in 10 adults have fallen victim to scammers and millions more worry they will become victims. Join Renee Shaw and a panel of experts as they examine the most common fraudulent traps and provide consumer protection tools.

Senior Scams 2026: A Next Chapter Forum

KET Monday, June 29 • 8/7 pm

Watch on-demand at KET.org and on the PBS Video app

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.