NUJ concerned over reports of Comcast deal for ITV

The NUJ has reiterated concerns over Comcast’s takeover of ITV amid media reports of agreed terms and has called for greater transparency.

Reuters today (25 June) reported that Sky, owned by US company Comcast, has agreed to acquire ITV’s Media & Entertainment division in a deal valued at around £1.6 billion. It is said that the deal is being finalised by lawyers and “could be announced in the next two weeks”. The report cites anonymous sources with the companies yet to make a formal announcement.

The NUJ previously expressed concern over Comcast’s proposed takeover following reports that the deal does not guarantee a cash injection for local news. The union has also spoken to members who are worried about what the takeover could mean for their jobs and the future of the broadcaster.

Approval is required from both Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) before the takeover can be completed. The NUJ’s News Recovery Plan - which offers practical interventions to revitalise the industry - calls on Ofcom to raise local news output provisions while urging the government to protect and invest in public service broadcasting. On Tuesday 23 June the UK government published a media green paper that emphasises the importance of public service media in promoting public access to trusted local and national news.

The union has also called for reform of media ownership rules with a strengthened public interest test, restricting private firms from owning over 25% of the market.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“It is very disappointing that, after months of rumours and uncertainty, members are hearing news of a completed deal via press reports instead of through direct communication from management at the appropriate time. "Workers at ITV are worried about what this proposed takeover will mean for their jobs. New owners must invest in the high-quality journalism produced by our members, both at local and regional level. "We urge ITV and Comcast to be clear and transparent and call on regulators to carefully assess whether this agreement guarantees the preservation of jobs, local news obligations, and media diversity.”

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