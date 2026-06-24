Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1841
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - RESPONSIBLE FOR INVESTIGATING HOMICIDES AND OTHER VIOLENT
CRIMES, AND COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE RETENTION AND TRAINING.
(2) Acquiring, upgrading or replacing technology or
equipment related to evidence collection, evidence processing
and forensic testing related to homicides and other violent
crimes.
(3) Hiring, retaining and training personnel for the
collection, processing and forensic testing of evidence
related to homicides and other violent crimes.
(4) Hiring, retaining and training of personnel to
analyze homicides and other violent crimes, including the
temporal and geographic trends.
(3) RETAINING AND TRAINING OF EXISTING PERSONNEL
RESPONSIBLE FOR THE COLLECTION, PROCESSING AND FORENSIC
TESTING OF EVIDENCE RELATED TO HOMICIDES AND OTHER VIOLENT
CRIMES, AND COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE RETENTION AND TRAINING.
(4) RETAINING AND TRAINING OF EXISTING PERSONNEL
ANALYZING HOMICIDES AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES, INCLUDING THE
TEMPORAL AND GEOGRAPHIC TRENDS, AND COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE
RETENTION AND TRAINING.
(5) Upgrading record management systems to achieve
compliance with the reporting requirements specified in this
chapter.
(6) Supporting witnesses to help in the investigations
of homicides and other violent crimes.
(7) Ensuring compliance with the reporting requirements
of this chapter.
(E) FUNDING.--THE COMMISSION SHALL UTILIZE MONEY FROM THE
APPROPRIATION FOR VIOLENCE INTERVENTION AND PREVENTION TO AWARD
GRANTS UNDER THIS CHAPTER, IF THE AMOUNT OF THE APPROPRIATION IS
20250SB0911PN1841 - 4 -
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