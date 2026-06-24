Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1841

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - RESPONSIBLE FOR INVESTIGATING HOMICIDES AND OTHER VIOLENT

CRIMES, AND COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE RETENTION AND TRAINING.

(2) Acquiring, upgrading or replacing technology or

equipment related to evidence collection, evidence processing

and forensic testing related to homicides and other violent

crimes.

(3) Hiring, retaining and training personnel for the

collection, processing and forensic testing of evidence

related to homicides and other violent crimes.

(4) Hiring, retaining and training of personnel to

analyze homicides and other violent crimes, including the

temporal and geographic trends.

(3) RETAINING AND TRAINING OF EXISTING PERSONNEL

RESPONSIBLE FOR THE COLLECTION, PROCESSING AND FORENSIC

TESTING OF EVIDENCE RELATED TO HOMICIDES AND OTHER VIOLENT

CRIMES, AND COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE RETENTION AND TRAINING.

(4) RETAINING AND TRAINING OF EXISTING PERSONNEL

ANALYZING HOMICIDES AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES, INCLUDING THE

TEMPORAL AND GEOGRAPHIC TRENDS, AND COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE

RETENTION AND TRAINING.

(5) Upgrading record management systems to achieve

compliance with the reporting requirements specified in this

chapter.

(6) Supporting witnesses to help in the investigations

of homicides and other violent crimes.

(7) Ensuring compliance with the reporting requirements

of this chapter.

(E) FUNDING.--THE COMMISSION SHALL UTILIZE MONEY FROM THE

APPROPRIATION FOR VIOLENCE INTERVENTION AND PREVENTION TO AWARD

GRANTS UNDER THIS CHAPTER, IF THE AMOUNT OF THE APPROPRIATION IS

20250SB0911PN1841 - 4 -

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