State Regents Continue to Keep Tuition Affordable

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education today set tuition and mandatory fee levels for Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities. Tuition and mandatory fees for resident undergraduate students in 2026-27 will not increase at nine institutions across the state system of higher education. For in-state undergraduate students, tuition and mandatory fees will increase an average of 2.2% statewide for the 2026-27 academic year.

“We take our responsibility to keep higher education affordable for Oklahoma families very seriously,” said State Regents’ chair Courtney Warmington. “Recognizing that Oklahomans and our public colleges and universities are operating in a challenging economic climate, the State Regents work diligently to balance student and campus needs while maintaining academic quality, focusing on innovation, and enhancing support services to continue building our state’s educated workforce.”

On average, an Oklahoma undergraduate college student will pay $4.92 more per credit hour for tuition and mandatory fees in 2026-27.

“Increasing degree completion to meet critical employment needs remains our top priority,” said Chancellor Sean Burrage. “This modest increase will empower state system campuses to advance leading-edge programs and services, expand collaboration with the business community, and continue momentum to address other strategies outlined in our Blueprint 2030 strategic plan.”

Cameron University, Carl Albert State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Northern Oklahoma College, Oklahoma City Community College, Redlands Community College, Seminole State College, and Tulsa Community College will not increase tuition and mandatory fees for resident undergraduate students.

State law requires tuition and mandatory fees to remain at levels below the average among comparable institutions. Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities continue to keep tuition and mandatory fees well within those limits, at an average of only 73.4% of the cost at peer institutions, despite significant increases in utilities, property insurance costs, and other operating expenses.

The law also requires the State Regents to make a reasonable effort to increase financial aid across the state system proportionate to any increase in tuition. Tuition waivers and scholarships provided by state system institutions will increase 6.7% from FY 2026.

In addition, the State Regents administer Oklahoma’s Promise, a state scholarship program that allows high school students from middle- and low-income families to earn a college tuition scholarship. More than 132,000 Oklahomans have earned the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship since the program’s inception. Learn more at https://okpromise.org/.