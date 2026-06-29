Seamless Course Transfer Through the CEP Continues to Strengthen Oklahoma’s Workforce Pipeline

Across much of the country, students encounter expensive and discouraging hurdles when trying to transfer course credits between institutions. Oklahoma continues to lead the way in transfer success through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s nationally recognized Course Equivalency Project (CEP), which ensures courses transfer efficiently across the state system.

The State Regents’ CEP, now updated for the 2026-27 academic year, includes nearly 7,900 courses across 48 disciplines that transfer seamlessly among Oklahoma’s colleges and universities, simplifying course matriculation for Oklahoma students and strengthening our workforce pipeline.

Recent improvements to the CEP—including the removal of non-transferable special topics courses and the addition of new disciplines such as elementary education, cybersecurity and nursing—are further enhancing clarity, consistency and student success.

“With each update to the CEP, we are strengthening an accessible, efficient pathway to degree completion that puts student needs first,” said Chancellor Sean Burrage. “Streamlining course transfer and expanding fields included within the CEP helps more Oklahomans earn degrees and join our educated workforce.”

Since 1995, Oklahoma higher education institutions have collaborated through the CEP to simplify course transfer by examining academic coursework annually to establish course equivalencies. Each year, faculty from public and private colleges and universities meet by discipline to update common course descriptions, develop student learning outcomes and ensure alignment across institutions.

Courses listed within the same CEP discipline category are equivalent and will transfer between participating institutions. All Oklahoma public institutions of higher education and several private colleges and universities participate in the CEP.

The State Regents’ searchable CEP database and course equivalency tables are available at OKCourseTransfer.org, and a transfer hotline is available at 800.583.5883 for students who need additional customized assistance to complete the course transfer process.

More options for students to build on previous accomplishments can be found through our nationally-recognized Show What You Know website, which allows users to determine how college credits, licenses, certifications, CareerTech courses, military training, and workplace knowledge may apply toward earning a degree.