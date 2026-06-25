CDOT offers Uber ride credits, tips for staying safe during Pride festivities

Statewide — In partnership with AAA Colorado and the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Transportation is offering discounted Uber rides to help prevent impaired driving during statewide Pride celebrations.

From June 26 to 29, Coloradans can use the Uber code RVFCNRYMRYQ or visit bit.ly/CDOTPRIDE for a $10 ride credit. The code must be added to a user’s Uber wallet prior to requesting a ride.

Impaired driving remains a leading factor in Colorado traffic crashes, resulting in more than 200 fatalities each year. If you plan to consume alcohol during a Pride event, put safety first and avoid a DUI by following these tips:

Plan a sober ride home before heading out, such as a rideshare service, designated driver or public transportation.

If you have a designated driver, ensure they are truly sober before entering their vehicle.

If you’re not drinking, offer a sober ride to friends or family members.

If you feel different, you drive different. Always err on the side of caution and find a sober ride home.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day — known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — historically sees a spike in roadway crashes and fatalities across the state each year. In 2025, 81 fatalities involving an impaired driver occurred during this time frame — more than one-third of the year’s total impaired driving-related deaths (237).

Graphic with photo of friends cheers-ing an assortment of colorful cocktails. The copy reads, “Celebrate responsibly this Pride Month!” The AAA and CDOT logos are at the bottom.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 13 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers. For more details about the campaign, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com. Information about Colorado’s DUI laws can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe at codot.gov/safety. Additional materials for the media are available here.