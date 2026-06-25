NCDOT: Improvements Coming to Several Brunswick County Roads

*This is a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) notice. Brunswick County is not responsible for the accuracy of this information. For the most up-to-date information, visit the NCDOT website or contact NCDOT directly.

Read Original Release on NCDOT Website

BRUNSWICK COUNTY – Over 30 miles of Brunswick County roadway will be improved thanks to a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Improvements on three sections of N.C. 133 (River Road) will include milling, resurfacing and rumble strip installation.

Nineteen sections of secondary roads across Brunswick County will receive similar upgrades along with additional preservation work on some roads. Improvements will be made to sections of the following roads:

Cedar Grove Road, Sabbath Home Road, Stanbury Road, Turkey Trap Road, Calabash Road, Bellamy Road, Hewett-Burton Road, Wren Road, Seagull Way, Dove Drive, Mockingbird Lane, Crane Road, Birdwatcher Place, Sandpiper Driver, School House Road, Shepard Road, Cedar Landing Road, and Robin Lane.

The $5.1 million contract was awarded to Highland Paving Co. LLC, which can begin work as early as June 29. All work should be completed by the end of 2027.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

***NCDOT***