Update #1: Old Georgetown Road/Hale Swamp Road Wildfire (July 11, 2026)

PUBLIC NOTICE

Latest Road Closures Map

Download: Latest Road Closures Due to Wildfire As of July 11, 2026 (PNG)

The N.C. Forest Service, several regional fire departments and other public service agencies, and law enforcement agencies are responding to a wildfire near Old Georgetown Road and Hale Swamp Road near the Ocean Isle Beach and Shallotte areas. Here is the latest information available about the fire as of Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 12 a.m.

This is an evolving event and conditions are subject to change. Remain alert for updates from local officials.

Wildfire Impacts & Response

Size and containment: The size of the wildfire area is estimated at around 300 acres as of this update. There is not an official estimated containment percentage at this time; please stay alert to the situation as this is still an evolving event and information could change over time. The N.C. Forest Service is working to put lines around the fire. Heavy smoke will remain in the area for some time and may impact visibility. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible so fire personnel and first responders can work safely.



The size of the wildfire area is estimated at around 300 acres as of this update. There is not an official estimated containment percentage at this time; please stay alert to the situation as this is still an evolving event and information could change over time. The N.C. Forest Service is working to put lines around the fire. Heavy smoke will remain in the area for some time and may impact visibility. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible so fire personnel and first responders can work safely. Injuries & Damages: At this time, only one minor injury has been reported, which involved a firefighter who was treated on scene. It is estimated that a few structures have been damaged in the fire, but there are no details available at this time to confirm what type of structures were affected (e.g., homes, non-habitable structures (like sheds), abandoned structures, commercial, etc.)



At this time, only one minor injury has been reported, which involved a firefighter who was treated on scene. It is estimated that a few structures have been damaged in the fire, but there are no details available at this time to confirm what type of structures were affected (e.g., homes, non-habitable structures (like sheds), abandoned structures, commercial, etc.) Multi-jurisdictional Effort: Thank you to all our firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and other public officials and agencies that are working to respond to this incident. Along with the N.C. Forest Service, crews from all Brunswick County fire departments as well as firefighters from New Hanover County, Horry County (S.C), and City of Wilmington are responding. Law enforcement from multiple municipalities across the county and region and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are also in the area helping with traffic control and support.

Evacuations and Shelters

Latest Details on Evacuations: Some homes in the area have been given evacuation orders directly by law enforcement officers by door-to-door visits, but an official estimate of the number of homes or people affected is not available at this time.



Some homes in the area have been given evacuation orders directly by law enforcement officers by door-to-door visits, but an official estimate of the number of homes or people affected is not available at this time. I’m in the Area—Do I Need to Evacuate?: If your home has not been visited by a law enforcement officer, you are not currently under an evacuation order. However, you may voluntarily evacuate if you so choose (see shelter details below). You are encouraged to prepare now by checking your emergency plan and packing a bag with clothing and all essentials including medications in case you are ordered to evacuate later.



If your home has not been visited by a law enforcement officer, you are not currently under an evacuation order. However, you may voluntarily evacuate if you so choose (see shelter details below). You are encouraged to prepare now by checking your emergency plan and packing a bag with clothing and all essentials including medications in case you are ordered to evacuate later. Shelter Location: The American RedCross is operating a shelter at the BSRI Brunswick Center at Shallotte (Senior Center) for any individuals who have been given evacuation orders or who would like to voluntarily evacuate. Domestic animals are permitted as long as they are in a kennel or crate.



Brunswick Center at Shallotte (BSRI Senior Center)

3620 Express Drive

Shallotte NC, 28470

Other Important Details

Flying drones is ILLEGAL near or over wildfires!: Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire. Affected Roads: Due to the ongoing wildfire, several roads in the Shallotte area remain closed for the safety of residents and emergency responders. Please avoid

the area and use alternate routes. Please refer to the map above for the locations of the closures. If you do not live in the affected area, please stay away and allow firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency crews room to work safely. We will continue to provide updates as conditions change. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. Check the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office social media and download or check the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App for the most up-to-date information on road closures.



Current Road Closures: Village Point Road Bricklanding Roundabout (southbound traffic) Bay Road at Todd Road Todd Road northbound from Bricklanding to Village Point Road Hale Swamp Road before Old Georgetown Road Old Georgetown Road at Ocean Isle Beach Road

Due to the ongoing wildfire, several roads in the Shallotte area remain closed for the safety of residents and emergency responders. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please refer to the map above for the locations of the closures.

More updates will be provided as information becomes available.

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