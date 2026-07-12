Brunswick County Commissioners Express Gratitude to Firefighters, First Responders, & Community



MEDIA RELEASE

BOLIVIA, N.C. – The Brunswick County Commissioners extend their gratitude to all the firefighters, public safety officials, and the community at large for their efforts over the past two days to combat the ongoing wildfire near the Ocean Isle Beach and Shallotte areas.

While there are some improvements occurring in the area, this is still an evolving event and conditions are subject to change at any time. Remain alert for updates from local officials.

“On behalf of all the Commissioners, I want to express our great thanks to everyone who has or is still working to put out this wildfire—especially our firefighters and Forest Service crews who have braved tremendous and perilous conditions to protect lives and property,” Brunswick County Chairman Mike Forte said.

The response to the Old Georgetown Road/Hale Swamp Road Wildfire (also referred to as the Quarry Road Fire) has been a multi-jurisdictional effort involving firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS crews, and other public officials and agencies from different counties, municipalities, and state departments.

“We cannot emphasize enough how grateful we are for everyone in Brunswick County and all over the region who showed up and stepped up when we needed it most,” Chairman Forte said. “If you played any role in this fire response, thank you for everything. You have truly been a blessing.”

Firefighting agencies include the N.C. Forest Service, all 19 Brunswick County fire departments, firefighting crews from New Hanover County, Horry County (S.C), and the City of Wilmington, and more. Brunswick County Emergency Management, the County’s Fire Marshal’s Office, and the State Office of the Fire Marshal have also been on scene and actively engaged in response and/or investigation efforts.

Responding law enforcement agencies include but are not limited to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, other area Sheriff’s Deputies and Officers, multiple officers from the County’s municipal police departments, and other countless heroes who have helped in everything from traffic control, evacuations, and other vital support efforts.

Many thanks are also in order for all Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators for their constant efforts to keep people safe and connected to emergency services, especially during this critical time. Appreciation is also in order to crews for local utility and telecommunications providers who worked to reconnect the community with essential services as quickly as possible.

“We also want to commend our residents, business owners, and visitors for what they have done to support our first responders,” Chairman Forte added. “Thank you for staying alert and following public safety directions. It makes a huge difference in helping our crews.”

While this is Brunswick County’s last planned update, the County will continue to share the N.C. Forest Service’s updates on the wildfire as long as they are available. The County will share additional public safety updates should they become necessary.

Here are a few final reminders and updates from Brunswick County:

Smokey Conditions & Flames: This is still an active fire, so smoke will be in the area for some time. Please stay cautious when driving in areas where smoke may have drifted and take alternative routes whenever possible. As firefighting crews continue to work to contain the fire, you may still see some fire or flames in the area, particularly at night. If you ever feel unsafe, call 9-1-1.



This is still an active fire, so smoke will be in the area for some time. Please stay cautious when driving in areas where smoke may have drifted and take alternative routes whenever possible. As firefighting crews continue to work to contain the fire, you may still see some fire or flames in the area, particularly at night. No More Donations Needed At This Time: We appreciate everyone’s generosity and support so far, but at this time we are requesting no more donations of food or water. Remember: Individuals should continue to avoid the area for their safety and to allow first responders to access the scene safely.

We appreciate everyone’s generosity and support so far, but at this time we are requesting no more donations of food or water. Injuries: No new injuries have been reported as of this update. Only one minor injury was reported on July 10, which involved a firefighter who was treated on scene.

No new injuries have been reported as of this update. Only one minor injury was reported on July 10, which involved a firefighter who was treated on scene. Damages: The Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to document any fire loss related to property. There are no additional structures known to have been lost since the last update. Estimated/known losses include a commercial self-storage building, residential storage building, and some commercial work trucks and heavy equipment.

The Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to document any fire loss related to property. There are no additional structures known to have been lost since the last update. Estimated/known losses include a commercial self-storage building, residential storage building, and some commercial work trucks and heavy equipment. Evacuations & Shelters: All evacuation orders have been lifted and residents have returned to their homes. Individuals in the areas near the fire should still remain alert and prepared in the event evacuation orders become necessary later. If you ever feel unsafe, call 9-1-1.

All evacuation orders have been lifted and residents have returned to their homes. Individuals in the areas near the fire should still remain alert and prepared in the event evacuation orders become necessary later. Stage 3 MANDATORY Water Restrictions in Place – NO Automated Outdoor Irrigation Allowed: Please help us conserve water for our community—especially our first responders—by following the mandatory water restrictions. Full details about all the restrictions and fees for non-compliance are outlined at BrunswickCountyNC.gov/WaterWise.

Full details about all the restrictions and fees for non-compliance are outlined at BrunswickCountyNC.gov/WaterWise. County Burn Ban Still in Effect: A burn ban for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County has been in effect since Monday, June 8, 2026. All burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of the county. If you are located in a city or town, contact your local municipal official related to the burn ban.

A burn ban for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County has been in effect since Monday, June 8, 2026. If you are located in a city or town, contact your local municipal official related to the burn ban. Affected Roads: Check the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office social media and download or check the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App for the most up-to-date information on any potential road closures due to the wildfire.

Thank you again to all our firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and other public officials and agencies from across the region who have played a part in responding to this wildfire.

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