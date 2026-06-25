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House Bill 1925 Printer's Number 3349

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - Sponsors

VENKAT, HOGAN, KHAN, KOSIEROWSKI, SCOTT, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, RIVERA, HANBIDGE, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, MAYES, HOWARD, GUZMAN, DONAHUE, GILLEN, GREEN, WAXMAN, PROBST, PIELLI, McNEILL, BOROWSKI, SHUSTERMAN, PARKER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MALAGARI, KOZAK, DOUGHERTY, MUNROE

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 35 (Health and Safety), 40 (Insurance) and 67 (Public Welfare) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for artificial intelligence in facilities, for artificial intelligence use by insurers and for artificial intelligence use by MA or CHIP managed care plans; imposing duties on the Department of Health, the Insurance Department and the Department of Human Services; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Regulation of the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Generated 06/25/2026 01:39 PM

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House Bill 1925 Printer's Number 3349

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