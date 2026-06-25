Utah Senate Requests Public Comment on Third, Fourth and Fifth District Court Appointees

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on three judicial nominees appointed by Spencer J. Cox:

Jeffrey D. Mann – Third District Court

Ryan Stack – Fourth District Court

Leah Rachel Jensen Munoz – Fifth District Court

Those who desire to comment should contact the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee within the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2026. All statements should include the individual’s name, telephone number and mailing address. Electronic comments can be sent to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov. Written comments can be addressed to:

Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee

450 N State Street

405 North Capitol Building

Salt Lake City, UT 84114

The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing and then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Mann, Mr. Stack and Ms. Jensen Munoz will fill the newly created district court judge positions established through legislation passed during the 2026 Legislative Session.

Individuals may subscribe to receive committee updates, such as upcoming meetings, and view additional Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee information here.

Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee members include Sen. Todd D. Weiler (Chair), Sen. Kirk A. Cullimore, Sen. Don L. Ipson, Sen. Karen Kwan, Sen. Daniel McCay, Sen. Stephanie Pitcher and Sen. Brady Brammer.