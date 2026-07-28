Utah Ranked No. 1 State in the Nation for Fourth Year in a Row

Utah continues to stand among America’s very best, building on a record of economic strength, innovation and fiscal stability. For the fourth year in a row, Utah has been ranked as the number one best state in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. This year’s top overall ranking underscores the strong foundation built by the people of Utah, sound fiscal policies, a thriving business community and strong families and communities.

“Utah’s strength has always come from the people of Utah and their vision to look beyond today and build for tomorrow,” said Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “Being recognized as the nation’s best state for a fourth consecutive year reflects our enduring values and the sound policies that have expanded opportunity, encouraged innovation and strengthened communities. We are proud of what Utahns have built together, and we remain committed to making our state the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Utah’s historic four-year run as the nation’s top state reflects a strong foundation of economic growth, infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and opportunity that continues today. That foundation continues to drive Utah’s success today. Utah continues to lead the nation in key indicators of long-term success, including being ranked No. 1 for economic outlook for the 19th consecutive year, No. 1 in upward mobility for the second year in a row by the Archbridge Institute, No. 1 in protecting children’s mental well-being by the Childhood Index and No. 1 in household income growth by the Urban Institute.

Utah also continues to lead the nation in GDP growth and remains a national leader in education, economic opportunity and quality of life, further demonstrating the state’s long-term commitment to creating opportunity and prosperity for future generations.