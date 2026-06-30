Samsung Electronics SAIT Selects VisualSim for Advanced SoC Simulation

Samsung R&D division SAIT adopts VisualSim for early architecture experimentation.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirabilis Design Inc., a global leader in system-level modeling and simulation tools, today announced that Samsung Electronics’ SAIT (Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology) has adopted VisualSim Architect to accelerate its System-on-Chip (SoC) architecture exploration and validation.

VisualSim provides Samsung SAIT with a powerful platform to design, simulate, and optimize next-generation SoC platforms before implementation. This early architectural insight significantly reduces design risks, accelerates time-to-market, and ensures performance goals are met across power, throughput, and latency metrics.

“SAIT’s adoption of VisualSim reflects the increasing need for rapid and accurate system-level modeling tools to tackle the growing complexity in electronics,” said Deepak Shankar, Founder of Mirabilis Design. “By using VisualSim, Samsung can explore multiple architecture alternatives early in the design cycle, run performance simulations, and make informed decisions backed by detailed analytics.”

Samsung SAIT, the R&D hub behind Samsung’s breakthrough innovations, is using VisualSim to simulate multi-core, multi-memory SoCs with high-bandwidth interconnects and integrated accelerators. VisualSim enables SAIT engineers to model heterogeneous systems combining AI processors, GPUs, DSPs, and advanced memory subsystems—all within a hierarchical, reusable design environment.

Why VisualSim?

- Accelerated Design Cycles: Enables architectural exploration months ahead of RTL readiness

- Multi-Domain Modeling: Simulates computation, communication, and software scheduling in a single environment

- Power-Performance Optimization: Delivers early power modeling with task mapping and bandwidth usage

- Trace-Driven Analysis: Helps fine-tune performance using realistic application workloads

About Mirabilis Design Inc.

VisualSim is used by over 75 organizations worldwide in sectors such as semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, and high-performance computing. This latest adoption by a global leader like Samsung further reinforces VisualSim’s position as the go-to platform for system-level innovation.

Mirabilis Design develops VisualSim Architect, the leading platform for modeling, simulating, and analyzing performance and power of complex electronic and embedded systems. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Mirabilis serves global clients in semiconductors, automotive, AI, aerospace, and communication infrastructure.

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